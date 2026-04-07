New to The Street: T-REX Acquisition Corp. Completes Strategic Refinancing of Orofino, Idaho Data Center

Positions Company for Expansion Across Crypto Infrastructure, Mining Operations, and Modular Deployment Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / T-REX Acquisition Corp. today announced the successful refinancing of its data center facility located in Orofino, Idaho, marking a key milestone in the Company's capital strategy and positioning it for continued operational expansion.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Megalodon Mining and Electric LLC, T-REX owns and operates a 6,500-square-foot data center, supporting proprietary cryptocurrency mining operations for its sister entity, Raptor Mining LLC, as well as providing co-location services to third-party mining operators.

The refinancing enhances the Company's financial flexibility and strengthens its ability to scale infrastructure and deploy additional mining capacity.

Executive Commentary

Frank Horkey, President of T-REX Acquisition Corp., stated:

"After diligently reviewing our financing options, we are pleased to successfully complete the refinancing of our Orofino, Idaho facility. With this new capital structure in place, we are now well-positioned to accelerate the expansion of our business model."

Mr. Horkey continued:

"Our strategic roadmap includes the acquisition of larger-scale data centers, expansion of proprietary mining operations, and, through our wholly owned subsidiary Sabretooth Mining Solutions LLC, the fabrication and commercialization of custom-designed mining containers for deployment in rural and remote environments."

Strategic Outlook

With the refinancing completed, T-REX is focused on executing a multi-pronged growth strategy, including:

Expansion into larger, higher-capacity data center assets

Scaling proprietary cryptocurrency mining operations

Commercial rollout of modular mining container solutions for off-grid and remote deployment

Continued growth in co-location services for third-party operators

About T-REX Acquisition Corp.

T-REX Acquisition Corp. is a revenue-stage, vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining company operating across multiple segments of the digital asset infrastructure ecosystem.

The Company's subsidiaries include:

Raptor Mining LLC - Proprietary cryptocurrency mining operations

Megalodon Mining and Electric LLC - Data center ownership and co-location services

Sabretooth Mining Solutions LLC - Fabrication of modular mining containers for remote deployment

Deinodon Mining Solutions LLC - Proprietary mining management software

T-REX's common shares trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol TRXA.

For more information, visit: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1437750/000147793226001880/trex_ex991.htm

About New to The Street

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future performance, expansion plans, acquisitions, development and commercialization of technologies, growth opportunities, market conditions, and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, market volatility, regulatory developments, competition, financing availability, technological changes, macroeconomic conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/t-rex-acquisition-corp.-otcqb-trxa-completes-strategic-refinancing-of-orofino-1155482