Bluewater Launches Griddle Nation on National Television, the New Show Celebrating America's Griddle Culture, Premiering on April 7

New 30-Episode Series Celebrating Griddle-Loving Home Cooks Across the Nation, Now Airing on Gusto TV and RFD-TV

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Bluewater, the production company behind Griddle Nation, today announced the premiere of Griddle Nation, a 30-episode celebration of griddle-loving home cooks across the nation. The series debuts April 7 on Gusto TV and continues its weekly run on both Gusto TV and RFD-TV throughout the season.

Griddle Nation is hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, two griddle cooking enthusiasts who bring energy, humor, and culinary creativity to every episode. Each week, the show explores a new food theme, from smashburgers and hibachi to campsite cuisine and elevated eats, featuring three original recipes, a community viewer battle poll, and viewer submissions curated and produced for broadcast.

The series taps into the explosive growth of griddle cooking, a cultural phenomenon that has turned backyard cooking into a nationwide passion. With an emphasis on accessibility, community, and real people behind the plates, Griddle Nation delivers a dynamic mix of food education, competition, and inspiration, inviting viewers everywhere to fire up their griddles and join in.

"Griddle Nation is exactly the kind of show we built Bluewater to make," said Andy Latimer, Executive Producer of Griddle Nation. "It's rooted in real culture, built around a passionate community, and built for multi-platform audiences."

New episodes premiere Tuesdays on Gusto TV at 5:30pm and 11pm ET, and Wednesdays on RFD-TV at 9pm ET, with additional airings Thursdays on both networks. The series launches on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, with plans to expand distribution to reach broader audiences domestically and internationally. Recipes, episode guides, and community content are available at griddlenation.com.

The creative of Griddle Nation allowed for meaningful brand partnerships that enhanced the show throughout its 30-episode run. Brands featured include Blackstone, the leading griddle manufacturer; Graza, the premium squeeze-bottle olive oil brand; Schweid & Sons, purveyors of premium beef blends; Mission Foods, the world's leading tortilla brand; and Safe Catch, the seafood brand known for testing every catch for mercury.

About Griddle Nation

Griddle Nation is a 30-episode reality food series produced by Bluewater. Hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, the show celebrates griddle-loving home cooks across America through weekly themed episodes, original recipes, and a vibrant community of griddle enthusiasts. Find episodes, recipes, and more at griddlenation.com. Follow the show at @griddlenationshow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged production and branded entertainment studio headquartered in Clearwater, FL. With 25 years of proven performance, Bluewater develops, produces, and distributes original content that connects brands with audiences across television, digital, and social platforms. Known for its award-winning work and disruptive thinking, Bluewater unites creative, production, and media disciplines to deliver breakthrough results for brands across consumer categories.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Sky

Director, Marketing & Operations

msky@bluewater.tv | (813) 944-2926

SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bluewater-launches-griddle-nation-on-national-television-the-new-1155529