Anchor Forge: Anchor Browser Launches OmniConnect, Eliminating the #1 Cause of Enterprise Computer Use Failure

New infrastructure integration with 1Password gives computer use agents self-healing authentication - solving the session management, MFA, and credential problem that has blocked enterprise automation at scale

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Anchor Browser , the enterprise browser automation infrastructure platform backed by Blumberg Capital and Gradient, today announced OmniConnect - the first end-to-end solution for AI agent authentication & computer use that keeps working when real-world enterprise logins get messy.

The launch addresses the single largest bottleneck in the enterprise computer use stack: authentication failures. Teams deploying browser agents for healthcare workflow automation, financial services portals, and logistics operations all encounter the same problem - sessions expire mid-task, MFA prompts appear with no recovery path, and IP changes trigger account bans. At enterprise scale, these failures require constant human intervention, making production-grade browser automation effectively inaccessible to the organizations that need it most.

OmniConnect is available today, already in production use by Anchor's growing customer base.

Why Computer Use Authentication Has Been Unsolved - Until Now

The current market standard for browser agent authentication operates on a flawed assumption: inject a session cookie and hope the session holds. For teams running millions of tasks per month, this approach fails across four predictable, costly failure modes:

Agents operate only as long as a session stays naturally active. Any forced logout halts execution entirely.

Mid-session multi-factor authentication prompts cause outright task failure with no automated recovery - requiring immediate human unblocking.

Basic proxies trigger IP anomalies that cause platforms to instantly revoke sessions or ban accounts.

Developers must investigate and rebuild custom authentication logic for every application they want to automate.

These aren't edge cases. They are the reason enterprise browser automation projects stall, get deprioritized, or never reach production.

OmniConnect: Self-Healing Authentication for Computer Use

OmniConnect is built around a self-healing execution model - infrastructure that resolves authentication failures automatically so agents can complete tasks without human intervention.

Core capabilities:

Self-Healing Session Recovery: When an agent is logged out mid-mission, Anchor automatically re-authenticates and resumes the task from where it stopped. No human rescue required.

Native MFA & Complex Flow Handling: Full support for authenticator-app flows and multi-step verification, built for the variability of real-world enterprise security environments.

Integrated Anchor VPN: Consistent network routing eliminates the IP anomalies that trigger "impossible traveler" detection - preventing session revocations and account bans at the infrastructure level.

Zero-Configuration Credential Onboarding: Credentials for any web application can be onboarded instantly via an auto-generated embeddable UI, a dedicated CLI, or a live browser view - no per-app investigation required.

Alongside the OmniConnect, Anchor is releasing a new Agent Skill for integrating identity handling directly into AI workflows, a dedicated CLI for managing identities and credentials programmatically, and a demo environment where teams can test self-healing authentication themselves in the most up-to-date engineering process powered by AI code generation and skills.

Built in Collaboration with 1Password and additional leading security teams

OmniConnect was developed in technical integration with 1Password Unified Access, 1Password's platform for securing and governing access across humans, agents, and machines, and additional technical teams - bringing enterprise-grade network security and credential management infrastructure directly into the agent authentication layer. These partnerships allow Anchor to deliver the security and compliance standards required by enterprise customers across regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and insurance.

Quotes:

Idan Raman, Co-Founder & CEO, Anchor Browser:

"Authentication has been the quiet killer of enterprise AI automation. Teams don't fail because their agents can't reason - they fail because the agent got logged out and didn't know how to come back. The market standard of injecting a session cookie and hoping for the best is completely non-viable at enterprise scale. We've taken 20 years of 'human-centered' login to build OmniConnect to make that a solved problem permanently. Give an agent an authenticated session, and it acts for a session. Teach an agent to authenticate itself, and it acts forever."

Bruce Taragin, Managing Director, Blumberg Capital:

"Agentic AI needs a bridge between reasoning and real-world execution - and that bridge is the browser. As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying production-grade agents, reliability and security become mission-critical. Anchor's infrastructure and visionary team bring the rigor of cloud and cybersecurity engineering to this new layer of web automation."

Already Trusted by Leading AI Teams

Anchor Browser is backed by Blumberg Capital and Gradient, with angel investors and advisors from OpenAI, ServiceNow, and SentinelOne. The platform is already trusted by AI-native companies including Groq, Tavily, Composio, and Yutori across verticals including cybersecurity, data infrastructure, and enterprise AI tooling.

The company was founded by Idan Raman, Dor Dankner, and Guy Ben Simhon - alumni of Israel's Unit 8200 and veterans of SentinelOne, Noname Security, and BlinkOps - with deep roots in cybersecurity, automation, and developer infrastructure.

Availability

OmniConnect is available today at anchorbrowser.io. Full technical documentation is available at docs.anchorbrowser.io/essentials/authenticated-applications.

About Anchor Browser

Anchor Browser builds the web automation infrastructure that enables AI agents & computer use to operate like humans online. Its platform provides secure, cloud-based browser environments where AI agents can navigate, authenticate, extract, and act - unlocking complex, repeatable workflows across dynamic, API-less enterprise applications. Founded by veterans of Unit 8200 and alumni of SentinelOne, Noname Security, and BlinkOps, Anchor is backed by Blumberg Capital and Gradient and trusted by leading AI teams including Groq, Tavily, Composio, and Yutori.

Learn more: anchorbrowser.io | Book a demo: anchorbrowser.io/book

CONTACT: Gabi Weinberg / gabi@anchorbrowser.io / +19177155974

SOURCE: Anchor Forge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/anchor-browser-launches-omniconnect-eliminating-the-%231-cause-of-e-1152657