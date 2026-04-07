Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Energiekrise trifft Kupferboom: Steht hier der nächste Rohstoff-Gewinner bereit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Completes $2.9 Billion Loan Portfolio Liquidation for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee

HARRISON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Garnet Capital Advisors announced the closing of a $2.9 billion loan portfolio sale on behalf of the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the bankruptcy estate of Collins Asset Group, LLC (CAG), a Texas-based debt buyer. The transaction marks the full liquidation of the estate's loan assets.

CAG filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on June 4, 2025, and a trustee was appointed on August 1, 2025 to manage the orderly disposition of estate assets.

The portfolio consisted of consumer installment loans, auto loans, credit card receivables, and second-lien mortgage loans acquired from banks, finance companies, and fintech originators, with performance status ranging from paying to judgment.

Garnet's competitive sale process attracted participation from more than 60 prospective investors and generated over a dozen bids. The portfolio was sold to a single investor, with the transaction closing within two months of launch.

Lauren Falls, Vice President at Garnet Capital, commented: "A portfolio of this size and complexity - spanning multiple asset classes, originator types, and performance stages - required a disciplined process and broad market reach. Garnet's portfolio analytics highlighted the pockets of value embedded in these assets, and we were pleased to deliver an efficient outcome for the trustee and the estate's creditors."

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading loan sale advisory firm serving banks, credit unions, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With more than 20 years of experience across performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet brings integrity, focus, and best-in-class execution to every engagement. The firm maintains rigorous standards of data security and regulatory compliance throughout the transaction process.

Press Contact
Sherri Feldman
914-630-8838 | sfeldman@garnetcapital.com
garnetcapital.com
Garnet Capital Advisors
500 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 318
Harrison, NY 10528

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/garnet-capital-completes-2.9-billion-loan-portfolio-liquidation-for-1154585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.