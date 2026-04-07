Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Completes $2.9 Billion Loan Portfolio Liquidation for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee

HARRISON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Garnet Capital Advisors announced the closing of a $2.9 billion loan portfolio sale on behalf of the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the bankruptcy estate of Collins Asset Group, LLC (CAG), a Texas-based debt buyer. The transaction marks the full liquidation of the estate's loan assets.

CAG filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on June 4, 2025, and a trustee was appointed on August 1, 2025 to manage the orderly disposition of estate assets.

The portfolio consisted of consumer installment loans, auto loans, credit card receivables, and second-lien mortgage loans acquired from banks, finance companies, and fintech originators, with performance status ranging from paying to judgment.

Garnet's competitive sale process attracted participation from more than 60 prospective investors and generated over a dozen bids. The portfolio was sold to a single investor, with the transaction closing within two months of launch.

Lauren Falls, Vice President at Garnet Capital, commented: "A portfolio of this size and complexity - spanning multiple asset classes, originator types, and performance stages - required a disciplined process and broad market reach. Garnet's portfolio analytics highlighted the pockets of value embedded in these assets, and we were pleased to deliver an efficient outcome for the trustee and the estate's creditors."

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading loan sale advisory firm serving banks, credit unions, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With more than 20 years of experience across performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet brings integrity, focus, and best-in-class execution to every engagement. The firm maintains rigorous standards of data security and regulatory compliance throughout the transaction process.

Press Contact

Sherri Feldman

914-630-8838 | sfeldman@garnetcapital.com

garnetcapital.com

Garnet Capital Advisors

500 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 318

Harrison, NY 10528

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/garnet-capital-completes-2.9-billion-loan-portfolio-liquidation-for-1154585