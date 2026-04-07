Epomaker Inc.: Built for Professionals: Introducing the Epomaker HE108

The Epomaker HE108 is a Full-Size Hall Effect Keyboard Engineered to Elevate Both Gaming Performance and Daily Productivity

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / The Epomaker HE108, the newest HE Series keyboard, pairs high-performance Hall Effect switches with a design built for both intense gaming and everyday productivity.

A New Standard in Feel and Sound

Since its debut, the Creamy Jade switch has been widely praised for its distinctive typing feel and satisfying acoustic profile, striking a balance between aesthetics and performance. Taking user feedback into account, the HE108 hall effect keyboard now comes equipped with Creamy Jade Magnetic switches, combining the precision and durability of hall effect technology with the beloved feel of Creamy Jade switch. Each keystroke delivers a fast, responsive rebound paired with a creamy, satisfying thocky sound, offering a typing experience that seamlessly blends gaming-level accuracy with daily comfort.



This keyboard is equipped with shine-through keycaps, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions. In terms of design, it is available in two finishes: a smoky translucent black for a bold, futuristic look, and a clean white option that embodies minimalist elegance, both crafted with attention to detail and usability.



Precision Control Meets Lasting Comfort

Powered by professional-grade software and thoughtful structural design, the HE108 supports both Windows and macOS. Users can unlock a variety of customization features for Hall effect switches, including per-key actuation adjustment, rapid triggering, enhanced input precision, and advanced functions such as DKS, MT, and SOCD, delivering ultra-responsive multi-key performance. Full key remapping, macro programming, and multi-profile management enhance workflow efficiency and cater to the needs of advanced users.



The HE108 adopts a gasket-mounted structure combined with five layers of sound-dampening materials, delivering a consistent, cushioned typing feel. This design reduces fatigue during extended use, creating a stable and comfortable experience from the inside out.



Tri-Mode Connectivity with Reliable Battery Life

It supports three connection modes: wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth. A three-position physical switch on the side allows for quick and intuitive mode switching. Equipped with two 5000mAh batteries, the keyboard ensures long-lasting performance in wireless mode, minimizing the need for frequent charging. Users can also check battery levels in real time via keyboard shortcuts for added convenience. Four dedicated indicator lights in the top-left corner display Num Lock, Caps Lock, Scroll Lock, and battery status, providing clear, at-a-glance information and enhancing overall usability.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE108 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $95.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store



Contact Us

agnes@epomaker.com

About Us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker

Epomaker HE108 Press Release 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/built-for-professionals-introducing-the-epomaker-he108-1155479