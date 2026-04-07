Kultura Brands, Inc. Reports Strong Early Sell-Through in Georgia and Expands into Northeast with Massachusetts Launch

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura Brands," "Kultura," or the "Company")formerly Labor Smart Inc., a publicly traded consumer platform focused on scaling high-growth beverage and lifestyle brands, today provided an operational update highlighting continued commercial momentum for Adios Spirits and the Company's expansion into the Northeast.

Following its mid-March market entry, Adios Spirits generated 522 cases in sell-through across Georgia last week, with multiple retail accounts already reordering and an additional shipment dispatched to support continued demand in the Atlanta market.

The Company has also begun establishing an early on-premise presence in Georgia, with initial accounts now in place and additional activations, ride-alongs, and tastings scheduled over the next 30 days to further support consumer awareness and retail velocity.

Massachusetts Launch Underway with MS Walker

Kultura will officially launch Adios Spirits in Massachusetts on Friday, April 10, in partnership with MS Walker, marking the Company's first expansion into the Northeast region.

Product is already in-market and positioned for launch, with initial placements expected immediately as the Company begins building its retail and on-premise presence across the state.

Execution and Market Engagement

Kultura continues to focus on disciplined, market-by-market expansion, supported by distribution partners including Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), Reyes Beverage Group, and MS Walker.

The Company's strategy remains centered on driving sell-through at the account level through coordinated marketing efforts, field execution, and targeted activations.

As operational milestones continue to materialize, LTNC has also experienced increased trading activity on the OTC Markets Group platform. Management views this as a reflection of growing awareness as the Company progresses its rollout and builds its operating foundation.

Management Commentary

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are extremely proud of the Republic (RNDC) team, the Kultura team, and every partner across our supply chain who made this launch possible. What we're seeing in Georgia is exactly what strong execution looks like when great teams align.

The most exciting signal for me is the 522 cases sold through in a single week. Our original benchmark to validate the Atlanta market was to meet or exceed a leading seltzer brand in the same market at approximately 800 cases per month within 60 days. To surpass that pace in less than a month is a clear indication that demand, velocity, and execution are all exceeding expectations.

This is more than just a strong start - it reinforces that we are building a scalable, repeatable model. As we expand into Massachusetts and beyond, I'm confident in our team's ability to continue executing at a high level and delivering meaningful growth across every market we enter."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer, added:

"Georgia has given us a strong initial read on demand and velocity. As we launch in Massachusetts with MS Walker, we're focused on executing at a high level from day one and building that same repeatable model."

Michael Derrick, Chief Marketing Officer, commented:

"Our focus is on driving awareness where it matters most at the consumer and retail level. Local activations and field execution are key to building momentum and supporting sell-through as we expand into new markets."

Forward Outlook

Kultura expects to continue expanding into additional markets throughout the second quarter, supported by increased production, broader retail placement, and continued marketing activation.

The Company will provide further updates as additional markets come online and distribution continues to scale.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a publicly traded consumer products platform focused on building, scaling, and acquiring high-growth brands across beverage, functional wellness, and lifestyle categories. The Company's portfolio includes Adios Spirits, Thirst Responder, and LOCK'DIN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected future performance, market expansion, product rollout, distribution growth, retail placement, consumer demand, marketing initiatives, and overall business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will," "may," "should," "projects," "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; expand and maintain distribution relationships; achieve anticipated sales velocity and consumer adoption; manage supply chain and production requirements; secure sufficient working capital; comply with regulatory requirements; respond to competitive market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group.

Trading in the Company's securities may be volatile and subject to market conditions beyond the Company's control. References to trading activity should not be interpreted as indicative of future stock price performance or liquidity.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kultura Brands, Inc.

225 Union Blvd. STE 350 Lakewood CO. 80228

Email: ir@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-inc.-otcid-ltnc-reports-strong-early-sell-through-in-geor-1155540