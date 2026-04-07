Levittown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - ProcureAM is excited to share that the world's first pure-play ETF, the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO), can now be traded on Coinbase. UFO will be available to customers in the United States 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

Coinbase enables investors to buy and sell exchange-traded funds 24 hours a day, 5 days a week allowing for faster reaction to ever-changing market news. Coinbase users can now hold crypto, Bitcoin and ETFs in the same application thereby merging traditional financial products with the digital asset economy.

The Procure Space ETF was up 14.26% year-to-date as of March 30th, 20261 and experienced a record 2025, with the fund's performance increasing 67.94% for the year ending December 31st, 2025.2

UFO is the first pure-play space ETF dedicated exclusively to companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of space-related technologies and services. The fund provides targeted exposure to firms involved in satellite communications, launch services, space exploration, Earth observation, and other space-enabled applications.

For more information about the Procure Space ETF, visit https://www.procureetfs.com.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product issuer. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

1Yahoo Finance, www.finance.yahoo.com, March 30, 2026.

2Procure Space ETF, For standardized performance click here www.ProcureETFs.com/ufo, March 25, 2026.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Funds may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. All performance is historical and includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 866-690-ETFS (3837).

Important Information:

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

Securities offered by Coinbase Capital Markets Corp, member FINRA /SIPC (https://www.sipc.org). Securities services offered by Coinbase Capital Markets Corp are separate from digital asset services provided by Coinbase Inc., and any affiliates. SIPC does not apply to digital assets or cash held in your Coinbase Inc. account. Additional information about your broker, Coinbase Capital Markets Corp, can be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck (https://brokercheck.finra.org). Information is provided for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a particular digital asset or security or to employ a particular investment strategy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291089

Source: Procure Holdings LLC