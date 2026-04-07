MangoApps Wins Gold in Reworked's 2026 IMPACT Awards for Excellence in Intranet & Communications Platforms

The Gold IMPACT Award recognizes MangoApps for delivering an intranet experience that connects every employee through a single, intelligent hub.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / MangoApps, the AI-Powered Unified Workforce Platform, today announced that it has won the Gold award for Excellence in Intranet & Communications Platforms in Reworked's 2026 IMPACT Awards. The award, presented by Reworked, honors vendors for the exemplary nature of their products, platforms and solutions, as well as the work they've done on behalf of their clients.

The recognition reflects MangoApps' commitment to solving a persistent challenge in the digital workplace: most intranet platforms were built for desk workers, leaving the 80% of the global workforce that is frontline or deskless behind. MangoApps was built differently, as a unified employee hub combining intranet, communications, knowledge management, AI assistance, and frontline operations in a single mobile-first platform.

"Awards like this one are ultimately a reflection of our customers," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO and Founder of MangoApps. "They challenge us to build better, and this recognition is a testament to the outcomes they've achieved. We're honored and motivated to keep delivering."

Over the past two years, MangoApps has shipped innovations that set it apart. The platform enables organizations to build secure, permission-aware AI Agents trained on their own internal knowledge, living inside the employee hub rather than bolted on as a third-party chatbot. MangoApps also introduced AI that generates intranet assets including Pages, Trackers, and Forms from a plain-language prompt, condensing hours of configuration into minutes.

For communications leaders, new capabilities including an editorial calendar, AI-powered translation across 50+ languages, digital signage integration, and click-map analytics give internal teams the same precision marketing teams have always had, extended to employees in break rooms, on shop floors, and in the field.

Learn more about MangoApps at www.mangoapps.com.

About The Reworked IMPACT Awards

The Reworked IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in the fields of employee experience and the digital workplace. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan, with the winners selected based on information provided through the nomination process. Learn more at https://www.simplermedia.com/impact-awards/reworked/.

About Reworked

Reworked, produced by Simpler Media Group, is the leading community for employee experience professionals. The Reworked community consists of influential HR, IT and workplace leaders focused on building better workplaces through technology, culture and strategy. To learn more, visit Reworked.co.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the unified workforce platform built for frontline and operational teams. It brings communication, daily operations, and employee support into a single platform managers use to keep teams aligned and work moving across frontline and office environments. Trusted by leading organizations around the world, MangoApps supports business-critical work every day. For more information, visit www.mangoapps.com.

Contact:

Andy Tolton

andyt@mangoapps.com

SOURCE: MangoApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-wins-gold-in-reworkeds-2026-impact-awards-for-excellenc-1155391