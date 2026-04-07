Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Lighthouse Software Group Expands its Chamber of Commerce Software Footprint with the Acquisition of Chamber Nation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Chamber Nation, a Texas-based provider of membership management and community commerce software purpose-built for chambers of commerce across the United States. The acquisition was completed through LSG Canada Inc., doing business as Lighthouse Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2005, Chamber Nation delivers an end-to-end platform that combines a membership management system (MMS), AI-powered marketing tools, mobile applications, and a community commerce engine to help chambers serve their member businesses and engage local communities. The platform supports over 250 chambers of commerce nationwide and manages tens of thousands of member business relationships.

"Chamber Nation has carved out a unique and highly defensible position in the chamber of commerce market," said Shaan Patel, Portfolio Manager at Lighthouse Software Group. "Richard and his team have built a platform that goes well beyond traditional membership management. It is a full community engagement engine that drives real economic value for chambers and local businesses alike. We are excited to support Chamber Nation's continued growth and innovation under the Lighthouse umbrella."

"We started Chamber Nation with a simple vision: to make chambers of commerce the digital hub of their local business communities," said Richard Scully, Founder and CEO of Chamber Nation. "Joining Valsoft and Lighthouse Software Group gives us the resources and long-term commitment to accelerate that vision. Our customers and team will continue to receive the same hands-on service they have always known, now backed by the scale and expertise of a global software organization."

With this acquisition, Lighthouse Software Group strengthens its presence in the membership and community management vertical software space. Chamber Nation will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Lighthouse Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Chamber Nation was represented by Karp & Langerman, P.C. FE International served as their exclusive M&A advisor.

About Chamber Nation

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Conroe, Texas, Chamber Nation provides a fully managed membership management and community commerce platform built specifically for chambers of commerce. The platform combines membership administration, AI-driven marketing, mobile applications, and local business engagement tools to help chambers grow membership, generate non-dues revenue, and strengthen their communities. Chamber Nation serves over 250 chambers across the United States.

For more information, please visit: www.chambernation.com

About Lighthouse Software Group

Lighthouse Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Lighthouse invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing the long-term support and operational expertise to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.lighthousesoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-lighthouse-software-group-expands-its-chamber-of-commer-1155541