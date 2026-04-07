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WKN: A0MVKA | ISIN: US0640581007 | Ticker-Symbol: BN9
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 17:40
106,00 Euro
+0,08 % +0,08
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BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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107,00108,0018:31
107,00108,0018:09
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 17:30 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Singapore Gulf Bank Joins BNY's Correspondent Banking Network and Fixed Income Brokerage Platform

MANAMA, Bahrain, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) today announced it has joined the correspondent banking network of BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, to further strengthen its U.S. dollar clearing capabilities. The relationship adds another leading U.S. dollar clearing provider to SGB's growing set of correspondent banking and payment rails while reinforcing its strategy of enabling a trusted global banking infrastructure with modern, always-on settlement capabilities and payments resilience.

This announcement is the latest in a series of milestones for SGB. The bank launched its corporate banking service in late 2024 and introduced SGB Net in May 2025 to enable real-time, multi-currency settlement.

About SGB

Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) is a fully licensed digital wholesale bank that bridges traditional finance and the digital asset economy. Backed by Whampoa Group and Mumtalakat, the bank provides banking, digital asset management and stablecoin settlement services for businesses and individuals worldwide. SGB is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. For more information, visit www.sgb.com.

Media Contact: Ben Kieboom, ben.kieboom@wachsman.com, +447427901472

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singapore-gulf-bank-joins-bnys-correspondent-banking-network-and-fixed-income-brokerage-platform-302734865.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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