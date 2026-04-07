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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 17:30 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Harbor Point Equipment Finance: Harbor Point Acquires Seasoned Loan Portfolio

"This acquisition demonstrates Harbor Point's ability to be a flexible solutions provider for a seller of assets within a tight timeframe", says Gary Silverhardt, CEO of Harbor Point. "We believe our strategy of acquiring seasoned assets paired with our ability to purchase portfolios across diverse asset types, credit profile and size positioned Harbor Point as a reliable counterparty" noted Josh Rothman, COO of Harbor Point.

Harbor Point is a specialty finance company providing lease and equipment financing to small and mid-cap companies with a strategy to build its organization through selective acquisitions of seasoned lease portfolios. Harbor Point is a full-service platform, with the capability to underwrite, acquire, service and manage portfolios of performing and non-performing assets.

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance with approximately $6.25 billion of assets under management.

For further information, contact: Josh Rothman at josh.rothman@harborpointef.com or Anthony Pontonio at Anthony.pontonio@harborpointef.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951154/Harbor_Point_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harbor-point-acquires-seasoned-loan-portfolio-302735948.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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