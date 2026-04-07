Harbor Point Equipment Finance: Harbor Point Acquires Seasoned Loan Portfolio

"This acquisition demonstrates Harbor Point's ability to be a flexible solutions provider for a seller of assets within a tight timeframe", says Gary Silverhardt, CEO of Harbor Point. "We believe our strategy of acquiring seasoned assets paired with our ability to purchase portfolios across diverse asset types, credit profile and size positioned Harbor Point as a reliable counterparty" noted Josh Rothman, COO of Harbor Point.

Harbor Point is a specialty finance company providing lease and equipment financing to small and mid-cap companies with a strategy to build its organization through selective acquisitions of seasoned lease portfolios. Harbor Point is a full-service platform, with the capability to underwrite, acquire, service and manage portfolios of performing and non-performing assets.

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance with approximately $6.25 billion of assets under management.

For further information, contact: Josh Rothman at josh.rothman@harborpointef.com or Anthony Pontonio at Anthony.pontonio@harborpointef.com

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