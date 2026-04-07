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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 17:38 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Lighthouse Software Group Strengthens its Association Management Portfolio with the Acquisition of MemberLeap

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MemberLeap, a Michigan-based provider of cloud-based association management software serving nonprofits, trade associations, and membership-based organizations across North America. The acquisition was completed through LSG Canada Inc., doing business as Lighthouse Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2000, MemberLeap provides a proprietary, fully integrated SaaS platform that enables membership organizations to manage their operations end-to-end, from member databases and dues billing to event management, email marketing, website hosting, e-commerce, and branded mobile applications. The platform serves nearly 600 active customers, ranging from small local chapters to large national associations.

"MemberLeap has built an exceptional product that has become a mission-critical operating system for hundreds of associations," said Shaan Patel, Portfolio Manager at Lighthouse Software Group. "Chris and his team have cultivated deep customer relationships and a platform that organizations genuinely rely on every day. We look forward to investing in the product, supporting the team, and expanding MemberLeap's reach under the Lighthouse umbrella."

"Building MemberLeap over the past 25 years and watching it grow into the platform it is today has been the highlight of my career," said Chris Vieth, Founder and CEO of MemberLeap. "Valsoft and Lighthouse share our commitment to long-term thinking and putting customers first. I am confident that MemberLeap is in the right hands to continue serving the association community for decades to come."

With this acquisition, Lighthouse Software Group strengthens its presence in the membership and community management vertical software space. MemberLeap will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Lighthouse Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). MemberLeap was represented by Karp & Langerman, P.C. FE International served as their exclusive M&A advisor.

About MemberLeap

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, MemberLeap provides a cloud-based Association Management System (AMS) designed to help nonprofits and membership organizations manage member data, events, communications, websites, billing, and online learning in a single integrated platform. MemberLeap serves nearly 600 organizations across North America.

For more information, please visit: www.memberleap.com

About Lighthouse Software Group

Lighthouse Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Lighthouse invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing the long-term support and operational expertise to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.lighthousesoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation
communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-lighthouse-software-group-strengthens-its-association-m-1155546

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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