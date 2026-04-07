Visterra Landscape Group Enters High-Growth Nashville Market with Strategic Investment in Land Corps Landscaping

Land Corps marks Visterra's thirteenth partnership since its founding and initiates the company's Tennessee operations. This collaboration substantially extends Visterra's presence in the Sunbelt market and strategically positions the organization to develop a leading commercial landscaping platform throughout the Southeast

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing commercial landscape companies, today announced a strategic investment in Nashville, Tennessee-based Land Corps Landscaping, a premier provider of commercial landscape maintenance and enhancement services across the greater Nashville region. The partnership significantly expands Visterra's footprint across the Southeast, establishes Nashville as a major regional operation, and creates a platform for transformative growth across Tennessee and neighboring Sunbelt states.

The investment in Land Corps marks Visterra's formal entry into the state of Tennessee, expanding its operational footprint to 15 states across the nation. Land Corps' operations are anchored in the heart of the greater Nashville region - one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast - providing Visterra with a best-in-class platform to serve the broader Middle Tennessee region, respond to significant existing client demand, and pursue additional strategic partnerships across the state in areas such as Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga.

"Nashville-and Tennessee more broadly-represents one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in the country, and we are excited to enter the state in partnership with Jeff MacDonald and the entire Land Corps team," said Alan T. Handley, President and CEO of Visterra Landscape Group. "Jeff has built a truly exceptional organization, establishing Land Corps as a market leader through a relentless commitment to service excellence and people-centered leadership that is evident to both customers and employees every day. Together, we see a significant opportunity to build on that strong foundation, expand into new commercial end markets across the region, and create the premier landscaping platform in the state of Tennessee."

Founded in 2013, Land Corps Landscaping has experienced industry leading growth, rapidly establishing itself as one of Tennessee's most trusted landscape partners to commercial property managers across the region. The company specializes in comprehensive landscape maintenance and enhancement services across some of the area's most prominent master planned communities and commercial properties, and is supported by a dedicated team of landscaping professionals who remain at the center of MacDonald's decision to partner with Visterra and begin a new chapter in his company's legacy.

"Since the founding of Land Corps, our focus has always been on delivering exceptional service and investing in the people who make it possible," said Land Corps Owner Jeff MacDonald. "What our team has built together in Nashville is something I'm incredibly proud of and would not have been possible but for the incredible dedication of our people. Partnering with Visterra takes that to an entirely new level. The team at Visterra have proven to be great partners to some of the industry's best and brightest organizations across the country and we are thrilled to be joining a team full of entrepreneurs as we continue to build the next chapters of Land Corps together in the years to come."

The partnership advances Visterra's 2026 initiatives focused on expanding operations into high-growth Sunbelt markets, deepening its presence in diverse commercial end-markets, unlocking career advancement opportunities for employees across all regions, and delivering a true one-stop-shop solution for commercial clients nationwide. With operations now spanning the Midwest, Northeast, South, and Southeast, the company continues to accelerate its trajectory as one of the nation's premier commercial landscaping platforms.

Land Corps marks Visterra's 13th strategic partnership since inception and first completed investment in 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com or reach out directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscape platforms, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the largest landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterra-landscape-group-enters-high-growth-nashville-market-wit-1155553