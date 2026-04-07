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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Evviva Trattoria Sets The Table in Concord with Fresh, Italian-Inspired Fare

Modern Italian Restaurant Opens April 8 in New Hampshire's Capital City

CONCORD, NH / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Evviva Trattoria, known for its Italian-inspired, locally sourced cuisine, opens a new location tomorrow in Concord, New Hampshire. Located at 16 Merchants Way in the capital city, the restaurant will offer scratch-made dishes in a comfortable, family-style atmosphere, complemented by a full bar serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

"New Hampshire has embraced Evviva from the very beginning, and we're excited to bring our modern Italian approach to Concord," said Marcie Day, Chief Operating Officer of Evviva Trattoria. "Our guests appreciate food that's made from scratch, thoughtfully prepared, and welcoming to a wide range of dietary needs. This is the philosophy guiding every restaurant we open."

The 5,000 square foot Concord location features an open kitchen and bar with booths and high-tops, along with other flexible seating designed for everything from casual meals to group gatherings. A private dining room is also available, offering an ideal setting for celebrations, showers, corporate dinners, and other special events.

A signature of the Evviva Trattoria experience is its leadership in gluten-free dining. More than 90 percent of the restaurant's core menu is either naturally gluten-free or can be modified, including many pasta dishes. All meals are prepared to order in scratch kitchens using designated equipment to ensure both safety and quality.

"Our gluten-free offerings aren't an add-on, they're built into our menu from the start," Day continued. "We're proud to provide dishes our guests can trust, without compromising flavor or the overall dining experience."

Evviva Trattoria's lunch and dinner menus feature popular starters such as Crispy Lasagna Fritters ($14) and Italian Street Fries ($13), handheld delights like the Italian Smash Burger ($16) and the Braised Short Rib Panini ($19), along with entrée favorites including Eggplant, Chicken, or Veal Parmigiana ($22-$27), Bolognese (sm $16.50, lg $24) and specialty pizzas available in Montanara style (signature fried crust; individual size only) or Neapolitan style (traditional crust).

About Evviva Trattoria

With seven locations across Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Quincy, Hanover, Marlborough, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford and Wrentham, Mass., as well as Bedford, Concord, Nashua and Rochester, New Hampshire. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers more than 90 percent of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens on designated equipment and ensuring management delivers allergy-safe dishes. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Westford, Mass., Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate development companies.

For more information, please visit www.evvivatrattoria.com, join the Loyalty program for member benefits, and follow Evviva on Instagram.

# # #

Media Contact:

Eric Montague
Sleek Machine for RAVentures Hospitality Group
eric@sleekmachine.com
508-527-3312

SOURCE: Evviva Trattoria



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/evviva-trattoria-sets-the-table-in-concord-with-fresh-italian-inspired-f-1155581

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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