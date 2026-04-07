IT security firm Jakkaru has identified a vulnerability in microinverters from AP Systems that could enable a "kill switch" scenario, potentially shutting down tens of thousands of inverters simultaneously and disrupting grid operations.Cybersecurity firm Jakkaru has disclosed a critical security vulnerability in microinverters manufactured by Chinese manufacturer AP Systems. According to Jakkaru, the flaw allowed complete compromise of the devices over the internet, including the ability to selectively and simultaneously shut down systems. AP Systems patched the vulnerability after being alerted ...

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