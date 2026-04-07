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WKN: A3L1D1 | ISIN: XS2824761188 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 14:02
96,24 
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EESTI ENERGIA AS Chart 1 Jahr
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96,16105,2518:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
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EESTI ENERGIA AS: Eesti Energia Group Audited Results for the Full Year 2025

The annual report with included independent auditor's report has been made public on Eesti Energia's website at https://www.enefit.com/en/investorile

Compared to the unaudited annual report no material changes were made.

Profit allocation proposal

The retained earnings of the Eesti Energia Group as at 31 December 2025 were EUR 312,968,894.44 of which the loss for the year 2025 amounted to EUR 89,152,604.29.

The Management Board proposes under section 332 of the Commercial Code of Estonia to allocate the retained earnings of the Eesti Energia Group as at 31 December 2025 as follows:

1. to pay EUR 35,300,000 as dividends to the shareholder;

2. not to distribute the remaining retained earnings of EUR 277,668,894.44 due to the continuing financing needs of the Eesti Energia Group.

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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