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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 18:12 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

For immediate release

7 April 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 6,729 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 5007.31 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

15,690,361 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

10,889,902 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 15,690,361 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.