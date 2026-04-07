Black Book Research: Payer-to-Payer API Reality Gap Report Finds Most Exchanged Data Still Fails at the Point of Operational Use

Black Book Research, in its 2026 research series on payer IT, software, and services, reports that data usability, workflow activation, identity confidence, and provenance gaps, rather than transport alone, now define payer-to-payer interoperability success or failure.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Black Book Research has released The Payer-to-Payer API Reality Gap: What Actually Makes Incoming Payer Data Unusable, a new Q2 2026 market analysis in its 2026 Black Book research series on payer IT, software, and services, examining why payer-to-payer interoperability continues to break down after the technical exchange succeeds.

Based on Q2 2026 feedback from payer executives, operational leaders, and hands-on IT staff, the report finds that the payer market's central challenge is no longer transport alone. It is whether inbound payer data can be trusted, matched, normalized, routed, and operationalized quickly enough to reduce administrative burden, support frontline workflows, improve continuity of care, and generate measurable enterprise value.

Black Book's latest payer market analysis concludes that payer-to-payer interoperability most often fails in the post-ingestion operating layer, where member identity confidence, provenance clarity, completeness signaling, workflow routing, exception handling, and route-to-action orchestration remain too immature to support reliable workflow automation at scale.

"Payer-to-payer interoperability has entered a new phase where the market is no longer awarding credit for endpoint availability, standards alignment, or transport completion alone," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Health plans are now being judged by whether exchanged data is operationally credible inside utilization management, care management, pharmacy, member service, quality, and compliance workflows. If incoming data lacks match confidence transparency, provenance visibility, workflow relevance, or exception governance discipline, the exchange may be technically compliant yet still fail to reduce friction, accelerate decisions, or improve continuity. For payer CIOs, digital executives, and operations leaders, the strategic imperative is clear: interoperability must now be engineered as a business activation architecture, not merely an interface project."

Among the report's headline findings:

70 percent of plans report manual workarounds are still used often or always

93 percent of respondents identify member identity confidence as the most important determinant of operational use

81 percent say inbound data often arrives too late to influence first touch workflows

65 percent say provenance and completeness indicators remain too weak for fully confident operational reuse

61 percent identify care management intake as the function most disrupted when workflows break

Only 12 percent of organizations report emerging but credible cross functional workflows with visible governance and direct workflow activation

The report positions payer-to-payer interoperability as an enterprise operating model challenge spanning request initiation, member identity resolution, API transport, data normalization, provenance visibility, workflow routing, exception handling, and activation inside core payer business systems. Black Book found that plans demonstrating the strongest maturity are measuring success by workflow effect, business user trust, and reduced manual rescue, rather than by connectivity milestones alone.

Industry stakeholders can download the report gratis at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2026-the-payer-to-payer-api-reality-gap

Vendor performance was evaluated across 18 qualitative key performance indicators. The study also reported the top-ranked vendors by category in Black Book's Q2 2026 payer-to-payer performance rankings. The rankings reflect aggregated evaluations from payer users and client organizations across Black Book's 18 qualitative KPIs, rather than vendor endorsements or approval statements.

Interoperability and FHIR Exchange Vendors: Cohere Health - Cohere platform

Cohere Health was ranked No. 1 in the interoperability and FHIR exchange category with a Q2 total score of 176.4 out of 180. Payer respondents most frequently cited workflow-driven prior authorization and payer-provider actionability as the platform's leading strength. In survey feedback, users most often associated Cohere with making exchanged information easier to act on inside utilization management workflows, with stronger provider collaboration, clearer route-to-action logic, and lower administrative friction.

Identity, MPI, and Identity-Confidence Vendors: Verato - Universal Identity Platform

Verato was ranked No. 1 in the identity and MPI category with a Q2 total score of 177.1 out of 180. Respondents most frequently cited high-confidence identity resolution across fragmented data as the platform's strongest differentiator. Users most often associated Verato with cleaner match logic, lower uncertainty, and better support for trusted downstream use, with satisfaction themes centered on identity trust as an enabler of safer automation.

Data Quality and MDM Vendors: Informatica - Intelligent Data Management Cloud / Customer 360

Informatica was ranked No. 1 in the data quality and MDM category with a Q2 total score of 171.8 out of 180. Payer respondents most frequently cited enterprise data consistency and stewardship visibility as its leading strength. In user feedback, Informatica was most often associated with stronger consistency across operational data domains and clearer stewardship support, helping make exchanged data easier to govern and reuse across payer systems.

Care-Management and Workflow Platforms: Inovalon - ONE platform

Inovalon was ranked No. 1 in the care-management and workflow category with a Q2 total score of 170.3 out of 180. Respondents most frequently cited quality and care workflow support through data integration as the platform's leading strength. Users most often associated Inovalon with connecting data and quality workflows to operational action, especially in performance and member-management settings where workflow timing and usability are critical.

Core Administration Vendors: HealthEdge - HealthRules Payer

HealthEdge was ranked No. 1 in the core administration category with a Q2 total score of 170.9 out of 180. Payer respondents most frequently cited flexible configuration and modern core processing as the platform's key strength. In user feedback, HealthRules Payer was most often associated with cleaner business-rule management, a more modern operating feel, and greater adaptability to changing payer operational requirements.

Implementation Partners and Managed-Services Firms: Deloitte - Payer transformation and interoperability consulting

Deloitte was ranked No. 1 in the implementation and managed-services category with a Q2 total score of 171.6 out of 180. Respondents most frequently cited strong governance, transformation discipline, and execution clarity as the firm's leading strength. Clients most often associated Deloitte with strong governance structure, executive alignment, and disciplined implementation oversight that helped complex payer programs stay organized and operationally credible.ndicators designed specifically for payer interoperability and downstream usability. These include member match confidence transparency, provenance clarity, completeness signaling, duplicate resolution discipline, workflow trigger relevance, time to first usable record, exception queue usability, cross line of business consistency, operational explainability, member service friendliness, care management fit, utilization management and prior authorization usefulness, auditability and compliance traceability, configuration flexibility, implementation realism, support responsiveness, training and user adoption quality, and strategic trustworthiness and future readiness.

Methodologically, the report is based on 371 validated respondents from payer organizations, including CIOs, interoperability leaders, API strategists, enterprise architects, utilization management leaders, care management executives, member service operations leaders, pharmacy leaders, data governance professionals, implementation leaders, and frontline technical users. The research employed a blended methodology using Black Book managed respondent panels, Qualtrics based survey deployment, GuidedTrack assisted third party statistical collection workflows, and Google Looker based database segmentation and reporting. Screening and validation controls included role confirmation, direct use case familiarity checks, duplicate suppression, completion time review, consistency testing, and normalization to prevent outsized influence from any single payer segment.

Black Book reports that the topline survey results support an estimated 95 percent confidence interval with an approximate margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points for broad population style proportions under a standard simple sample assumption. Because the study used buyer weighting, respondent screening, and mixed recruitment methods, the findings are best interpreted as a high confidence directional measure of payer market sentiment and operational experience.

The report underscores a major strategic shift already underway in the payer market. Transport readiness is becoming table stakes, while operational usability, workflow fit, trust, and governance are emerging as the true determinants of interoperability performance. Black Book concludes that the vendors and payer organizations most likely to lead through 2027 will be those that make exchanged data more timely, explainable, actionable, and scalable inside live business workflows.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the only independent research firm to have continuously surveyed IT user satisfaction with software, services, and outsourcing performance across payers, health plans, insurers, and commercial health programs since 2002. With nearly 25 years of payer industry expertise, Black Book remains vendor agnostic, independent, and unbiased, free from vendor influence, paid subscriptions, co-marketed sponsor events, and pay to participate vendor improvement programs. Black Book publishes dozens of complimentary research reports across the healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical sectors with a singular objective to support better patient care and broader access at the lowest possible cost to providers, healthcare consumers, insurers, and taxpayers.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

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