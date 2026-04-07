Honeycomb Insurance Launches Excess Liability Offering, Giving Agents a Seamless Path to Higher Coverage Limits

The digital insurer integrates excess coverage directly into its platform so agents can quote and bind higher limits in a single, streamlined workflow

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, a fast-growing digital insurer specializing in landlord and condominium associations, today announced the launch of Honeycomb Excess Liability product, giving agents a simpler and faster way to deliver higher liability limits through a single insurer.

As demand for higher liability limits continues to grow, driven by stricter lender requirements and rising claim severity, agents are often forced to layer policies across multiple companies, creating operational complexity and potential coverage gaps. Honeycomb Insurance addresses this challenge by offering excess liability on top of its policies, enabling consistent, scalable coverage without added friction.

Honeycomb's Excess Liability allows agents to extend coverage in flexible $1M layers, up to $5M. Fully integrated into Honeycomb's digital platform, agents can quote and bind both primary and excess coverage simultaneously in minutes. The same tech-driven underwriting engine that powers Honeycomb's competitive primary pricing also evaluates excess risk, ensuring consistent, data-informed decisions across layers. The offering is part of the Honeycomb Specialty product suite, providing additional flexibility while maintaining a consistent underwriting and billing experience.

"We're building a one-stop shop where agents never have to choose between getting their clients the right limits and keeping the process manageable," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Excess liability is a natural extension of that vision. Agents shouldn't need to go to a separate carrier for higher liability limits. Now they don't have to."

The product provides up to $5M capacity over Honeycomb's primary commercial general liability coverage, with the flexibility to add up to $1M of excess liability for either Hired and Nonowned Auto (HNOA) or Directors & Officers (D&O) coverage. This structured approach delivers meaningful protection for high-severity risks while providing clear, consistent coverage across more complex liability exposures.

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products across 20+ states, covering over 65% of the US population. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $90 billion in insured assets.

CONTACT:

Mia Balaban

Mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-launches-excess-liability-offering-giving-agents-1155612