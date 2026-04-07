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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 18:42 Uhr
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Link Engineering Company Recognized in Official UN Documentation as an Equivalent Facility for Tire Abrasion Measurement

The recognition is outlined in Annex 4 of the newly adopted UN tire abrasion regulation, as documented in the Guidance document GRBP 83-50. This regulation establishes the technical basis for future Euro 7 requirements. Annex 4 specifically introduces an equivalency procedure, confirming that both on-road convoy testing and laboratory drum testing are equivalent methods for evaluating tire abrasion performance.

This method-neutral approach allows manufacturers and laboratories to rely on scalable, repeatable testing approaches that align with emerging regulatory requirements.

LINK's inclusion reflects long-term investment in tire abrasion measurement, regulatory alignment, and scientifically sound test methods.

"Being named in an official UN document is an important acknowledgment of the work our teams have been doing for years," said Adam Link, chief technology officer at LINK. "It shows that our testing approaches are credible, repeatable, and ready to support OEMs, tire manufacturers, and regulators as these requirements take shape."

Euro 7 represents a significant shift in how non-exhaust emissions are regulated, with tire abrasion now established as a defined and measurable component. LINK continues to support industry and regulatory stakeholders with testing capabilities designed to meet evolving technical and compliance needs.

About LINK

Link Group, Inc. (LINK), parent to Link Engineering Company, Link Industries, and Tescor, consists of businesses that offer customized solutions, with a focus on delivering high value to each of their customers. Offerings consist of the design and manufacture of customized, high-precision test, research, simulation, quality control, and thermal solution equipment; comprehensive test services; and in the case of Link Industries, customized, high-precision cutting tools. LINK's corporate headquarters are in Plymouth, Michigan (US), with manufacturing and design facilities, laboratory and vehicle test operations, and support teams around the world.

Established in 1935, LINK prides itself on being family-owned, currently led by the second and third generation of the Link family. As many of our team members have been with LINK for a generation or more, the LINK team is equipped with a wealth of knowledge, providing decades of hands-on experience, creativity, and care, supporting our global customer base with highly technical solutions.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/link-engineering-company-recognized-in-official-un-documentation-as-an-equivalent-facility-for-tire-abrasion-measurement-302736041.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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