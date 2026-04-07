Club Car Wash Members and Friends Save Big with First Ever Refer a Friend Membership Offer

Get 3 Months for 1 Penny When 3 Friends Join

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Club Car Wash announces its first Refer a Friend Membership offer, giving members and their friends the chance to save big on monthly payments.

Starting April 1, current Club Car Wash members can get three months for one cent total when they Refer three friends in the Club Car Wash Mobile App. If three friends join after being referred, members can lock in the savings and enjoy their Membership at an exclusive price.

Members help their friends save, too, because every friend that joins after a referral will get $10 per month for three months on any Membership- one of the company's most competitive promotions.

Club Car Wash currently offers four different Membership plans; its MVP Membership being the best-value package. All members enjoy access to unlimited washes, vacuums, microfiber towels, air compressors, free air fresheners, and exclusive FastPass Lanes for a contactless wash experience. The newly introduced Graphene Protection feature also provides MVP members and single-wash guests with advanced technology and increased shine, protective, and water-resistant properties.

After its official launch in Fall of 2025, the Club Car Wash Mobile App has made several improvements to the overall member experience. From member-exclusive giveaways to the company's Platinum Rewards program, this offer marks an additional perk to having a Membership and an account in the app.

"We're thrilled to show appreciation for our loyal members," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "We listened to their feedback and hope they feel rewarded with this amazing opportunity."

This offer is only available for a limited time in the Club Car Wash Mobile App, so members are being urged to take advantage of the deal before it's too late. For a referred friend to access the offer, they must not have had a Membership within sixty days of signing up.

To learn more, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/club-car-wash/id6744944604

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-members-and-friends-save-big-with-first-ever-refer-a-fri-1154392