Most Men Wait Years to See a Specialist - At Starke Medical Group, They Can Reach One Right Now

Houston Physician Dr. Nathan Starke Launches a Concierge Practice Built Around House Calls, Telemedicine, 24/7 Direct Access for Patients of All Genders - No Waiting Rooms. Ever.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / For most people dealing with a health concern - whether it's low testosterone, hormonal imbalance, a fitness plateau, or something they've been too embarrassed to bring up at all - the path to specialist care follows a familiar and frustrating script: wait weeks for an appointment, spend eight minutes with a physician who's never met them before, leave with a prescription and more questions than answers, and start the whole cycle over again.

Dr. Nathan Starke built his new practice to be the opposite of that.

Starke Medical Group, now open and accepting patients, is an independent concierge medical practice offering house calls, office visits, and telemedicine consultations by phone or video - all with 24/7 direct access to Dr. Starke by cell phone, text, and email. There is no waiting room. There is no front desk. There are no handoffs to staff who don't know a patient's history. Every interaction is with Dr. Starke personally, on the patient's schedule, at a location that works for them.

"The traditional system wasn't designed around the patient - it was designed around volume," Dr. Starke says. "Starke Medical Group exists because people deserve a doctor who has the time to actually know them, think about them, and be there when they need it."

A Practice Without Walls - or Waiting Rooms

Starke Medical Group operates on a simple premise: the doctor comes to you. Consultations happen at the patient's home, their office, or via phone or video call - making geography largely irrelevant. While Dr. Starke is based in Houston, he is fully accessible to patients electronically and available to travel when in-person care requires it.

Patients enrolled in the practice have Dr. Starke's direct cell phone number. They can text him. They can email him. They can reach him at any hour. For patients who have spent years navigating nurse phone lines, patient portals, and callbacks that never come, it's a fundamentally different experience of what having a doctor actually means.

"Many people haven't seen a doctor in years - not because they don't care about their health, but because the system has made it feel more trouble than it's worth," Dr. Starke notes. "We remove every one of those friction points."

Specialist Expertise Across a Wide Range of Care

What distinguishes Starke Medical Group from other concierge practices is the depth and breadth of clinical expertise behind it. Dr. Starke's specialty training and board certification are in urology and men's health - but his practice reflects a far broader scope. He is equally well-versed in women's wellness, fitness optimization, hormonal health, and peptide therapy, and is equipped to manage a wide range of medical issues across genders.

For concerns that fall outside his direct scope, Dr. Starke leverages an extensive network of specialist colleagues built over a career at the highest levels of academic medicine - enabling dramatically expedited referrals across virtually every medical field. Where most patients wait weeks for a specialist appointment, Starke Medical Group patients move faster, with a physician actively advocating for them on the other end.

"I spent years inside some of the best medical institutions in the country," Dr. Starke says. "Those relationships are real, and they matter enormously when a patient needs to see someone quickly."

Care at Starke Medical Group spans:

Men's hormonal health and urology , including erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, Peyronie's disease, male infertility, and BPH management

Women's and men's wellness and hormone optimization , including individualized hormonal health protocols for patients of all genders

Peptide therapy , including medically supervised protocols for metabolic health, body composition, recovery, cognitive performance, and healthy aging - for all patients

Fitness and lifestyle medicine , including evidence-based guidance on exercise, nutrition, and performance optimization

Mental health resources and recovery support , including strong referral connections and coordinated care for patients navigating mental health, addiction, and recovery-related concerns

Expedited specialist referrals , leveraging deep professional relationships across medical disciplines to get patients the right care faster

Personalized and collaborative medicine, including patient-directed research, cooperative treatment planning, and expert-monitored trials of cutting-edge and novel therapeutic strategies

Personalized, Collaborative Care - Including Cutting-Edge Treatments

One of the defining features of Starke Medical Group is its approach to the patient relationship itself. Patients are not passive recipients of a standard protocol - they are active participants in their own care. Dr. Starke encourages patients to bring their own ideas, questions, and research to the table. He will conduct independent research on their behalf, engage openly with novel or emerging treatment strategies, and work collaboratively to build a plan that reflects each patient's individual goals, values, and health history - all with the safety of expert medical monitoring.

For patients who have felt dismissed by conventional medicine, or who are interested in approaches that sit at the frontier of what's currently available, that collaborative philosophy is a meaningful departure from the standard of care.

Patients can reach Dr. Starke directly by cell phone, text, or email at any time. Appointments are conducted via house call, office visit, phone, or video - wherever works best for the patient. No waiting rooms. No front desks. No intermediaries.

About Dr. Nathan Starke

Dr. Nathan Starke is a urologist and fellowship-trained andrologist based in Houston, Texas. He earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society for graduating at the top of his class, and completed his urology residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center before pursuing an advanced andrology fellowship at the University of Virginia. He previously served as the founding director of the Men's Health Center at Houston Methodist Hospital and held faculty appointments at the Houston Methodist Research Institute, Texas A&M College of Medicine, and Weill Cornell Medical School.

Dr. Starke has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications in male reproductive health, sexual medicine, hormonal health, and urology, and is a member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) and the American Urological Association (AUA). He is fluent in English and Spanish.

He is the founder and sole physician of Starke Medical Group.

Contact

Starke Medical Group Houston, Texas - serving patients locally and electronically nationwide

Phone/Text: (713) 584-5480

Website: starkemedical.com

SOURCE: Starke Medical Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/most-men-wait-years-to-see-a-specialist-at-starke-medical-group-they-1155539