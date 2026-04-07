New AI-powered platform delivers 100% visibility into sales communications, automated custom dashboards and real-time "Ask Wilma AI" insights.

Wildix, a global leader in AI-powered business solutions, today announced the launch of Revenue Intelligence. This major update transforms how sales leaders monitor, analyse and optimise their revenue engines by integrating advanced agentic AI directly into the communication workflow.

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Meet Revenue Intelligence by Wildix: where you can build dashboards just by asking and query your calls like you're talking to a colleague. RevOps, reimagined.

Most sales teams generate thousands of calls and chats every month, and lose the intelligence buried inside them. Revenue Intelligence provides a single source of truth for the entire revenue operation. By bridging the gap between raw communication and structured business outcomes, the platform ensures that every customer interaction, whether recorded or unrecorded, contributes to the organisation's intelligence layer.

"Revenue Intelligence is not just a reporting tool; it is the brain of the sales organisation," said Dimitri Osler, co-founder and CIO, Wildix. "We have built a system that doesn't just show you what happened, but actively helps you decide what to do next. By combining total visibility with natural language AI, we are removing the technical barriers that previously kept managers from truly understanding their team's performance."

Total visibility and natural language control:

Revenue Intelligence introduces several industry-first capabilities designed for rapid insight generation:

"Ask Wilma AI" Conversational Analytics : users can now query their entire database of calls, meetings and chats using natural language. From asking, "What were the top three objections raised this week?" to "Summarise all follow-up tasks from today's meetings," the system provides instant, high-level intelligence across the organisation.

: users can now query their entire database of calls, meetings and chats using natural language. From asking, to the system provides instant, high-level intelligence across the organisation. Natural Language Dashboard Creation : eliminating the need for technical expertise, Revenue Intelligence allows managers to build complex, custom dashboards via simple prompts. A request like "Create a dashboard for quality monitoring and talk-to-listen ratios" instantly generates a tailored visualisation of the requested KPIs.

: eliminating the need for technical expertise, Revenue Intelligence allows managers to build complex, custom dashboards via simple prompts. A request like instantly generates a tailored visualisation of the requested KPIs. 100% Communication Coverage: the platform captures metadata for unrecorded interactions and provides full transcripts and AI analysis for recorded ones. This ensures that no "blind spots" exist in the sales process, allowing for accurate activity tracking across the entire team.

Empowering Sales-Focused Teams

Revenue Intelligence is designed for organisations where communication is the primary driver of revenue, including enterprise sales and service teams, customer success departments and field-based advisors. The solution ensures that context is never lost as a deal progresses, providing a persistent record that follows the customer journey from the first touchpoint to the final signature.

"The launch of Revenue Intelligence is a game-changer for our customers," said Michael Bubernack, Co-CEO of ET&T. "It moves beyond traditional reporting into a proactive tool that our clients can use to coach their teams and close deals faster. Being able to query conversation data as if you're talking to a colleague changes the dynamic of how we manage sales performance entirely."

Revenue Intelligence is currently rolling out to Wildix internal teams and will be available to the global partner network and customers in the coming weeks.

For more information about Revenue Intelligence and the Wildix AI ecosystem, visit www.wildix.com.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global UCaaS provider dedicated to redefining business communication. With a suite of AI-driven tools and a steadfast channel-first philosophy, Wildix empowers partners to deliver secure, scalable, and outcome-focused solutions across industries. Recognised for four consecutive years in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Wildix continues to help organisations streamline workflows, strengthen customer engagement, and unlock new growth in an increasingly digital world.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Elena Kornilova, VP of Product Marketing

elena.kornilova@wildix.com