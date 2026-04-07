Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

At the meeting, the three existing directors were appointed with 99.998% votes cast in favour, namely D. Mark Appleby, Carl J. McGill and Yves P. Clement.

Mark Appleby will continue in his role as President and CEO and Omar Gonzalez, CPA has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer.

Clearhouse LLP have been appointed as the Company's auditors and the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved.

CEO Mark Appleby said, "We would like to thank shareholders for their continued support as we ramp up the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project and prepare for Greenfields work at our Sill Lake and Turtle Pond Projects".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 155,005,114 shares outstanding (159,234,724 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291514

Source: Tartisan Nickel Corp.