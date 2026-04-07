Worldwide Electric Corporation Joins the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association

Worldwide Electric Corporation, a leading provider of electric motors, motor controls, and gear reducers, is proud to announce that it has officially become a member of the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA).

FAIRPORT, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / CEMA is recognized globally as the leading organization for the development of industry standards and best practices for bulk material handling and conveyor systems. By joining CEMA, Worldwide Electric reinforces its commitment to advancing innovation, quality, and reliability across the industries it serves.

"Becoming a member of CEMA aligns with our ongoing mission to support the material handling industry with dependable, high-performance solutions," said Jeff Pangborn, WorldWide Electrics National Sales Manager for Gearing Products "We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders and contributing to the continued development of standards that drive efficiency and safety."

As a CEMA member, Worldwide Electric will participate in technical committees, contribute to industry standards, and engage with a network of manufacturers and engineers dedicated to improving conveyor system performance worldwide.

About Worldwide Electric Corporation

Worldwide Electric Corporation is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of electric motors, gear reducers, and controls, serving a wide range of industries with reliable, cost-effective solutions.

Contact info

Website: worldwideelectric.com

Location: Rochester, NY

Contact: Michael Hewson, Director of Marketing

Call: (585) 825-0930

SOURCE: WorldWide Electric Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/worldwide-electric-corporation-joins-the-conveyor-equipment-manufactur-1155683