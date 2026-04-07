Droitwich, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Eterna Home, a UK specialist in premium teak outdoor furniture, today announced the release of its 2026 Sustainable Outdoor Living Report, highlighting a significant rise in British homeowner demand for long-lasting, responsibly sourced luxury garden spaces.

Eterna Home

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The report identifies a continued shift in how outdoor areas are being designed and used across the UK, with more homeowners transforming patios, terraces, and gardens into true "outdoor rooms" for dining, relaxation, and year-round entertaining. According to the findings, this lifestyle change has accelerated demand for durable investment pieces such as teak garden sets, benches, and statement seating designed to withstand the British climate for decades.

A key trend highlighted in the report is the move away from disposable seasonal furniture toward premium materials that reduce replacement cycles and support long-term sustainability goals. Eterna Home notes that consumers are increasingly seeking the best outdoor furniture options based not only on appearance, but also on ethical sourcing, material longevity, and environmental impact.

Central to this shift is growing awareness around SVLK-certified teak, a timber verification system that helps ensure wood is legally harvested, fully traceable, and sourced from responsibly managed forestry operations. The report explains that certified teak provides a lower long-term environmental footprint compared with lower-grade alternatives that require frequent replacement, repainting, or disposal after only a few seasons.

Eterna Home

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In its environmental comparison section, the report notes that high-quality teak can remain structurally sound for decades with minimal maintenance, making it a preferred material for sustainable garden furniture strategies among UK households focused on reducing waste and investing in timeless design.

"British homeowners are now approaching garden design with the same permanence and sustainability mindset they apply to interior spaces," said Sumit Kumar, Marketing Consultant at Eterna Home. "Our 2026 report shows that demand is moving strongly toward certified teak, long-term value, and iconic pieces such as the Lutyens bench, which combine heritage design with exceptional durability."

The report also highlights the ongoing influence of post-pandemic lifestyle habits, with outdoor dining, home hosting, and wellness-focused garden retreats continuing to shape consumer buying decisions in 2026.

By framing outdoor furniture as a long-term design investment rather than a seasonal purchase, Eterna Home expects the UK market to continue favouring responsibly sourced teak solutions that align with both luxury living and environmental responsibility.

About Eterna Home

Eterna Home is a UK-based luxury outdoor furniture specialist focused on premium teak collections, heritage-inspired seating, and sustainable long-life garden design solutions.

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Source: Gajura