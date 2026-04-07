Dunlop Sports Americas: XXIO and VESSEL Blend Performance and Style in New Women's Limited Edition Release

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / XXIO and VESSEL are partnering once again to unveil the XXIO x VESSEL Latte Limited Edition Package Set, a sophisticated, all-in-one offering crafted for women seeking both elegance and effortless performance.

Inspired by the growing wave of women redefining golf on their own terms, the collection reflects a shared philosophy: that the best equipment doesn't demand more, it gives more back. XXIO's signature lightweight engineering works in harmony with a woman's natural swing, while VESSEL's refined craftsmanship brings a sense of understated elegance to every detail. Together, they create an experience that feels as good as it looks.

"Women are coming into the game faster than ever, but more importantly, they're reshaping what the game looks and feels like," said Haley Wian, Business Planning Manager, XXIO North America. "It's less about fitting into golf's traditions and more about golf evolving to fit them, and that's exactly what we're building for."

The heart of the collection highlights XXIO 14 Ladies Clubs, engineered specifically for a woman's swing. Featuring advanced lightweight construction and a newly developed titanium face, the set helps generate greater distance with minimal effort, allowing players to maintain their natural rhythm while maximizing performance. With precision weighting for smooth energy transfer and premium materials designed for exceptional feel, each club delivers a harmonious blend of sound, touch, and performance, all hallmarks of the XXIO experience.

Complementing the XXIO clubs is the VESSEL Limited-Edition Player V Stand Bag, a statement piece that comes in a soft latte and white palette for a modern, elevated aesthetic. Premium leather headcovers for the Woods and Putter complete the look, reinforcing the collection's attention to detail and luxury performance. An optional matching Weekender Bag is also available for a complete lifestyle set.

"Golf is becoming more of a lifestyle than ever before, especially for women," said Ronnie Shaw, VESSEL Founder & CEO. "It's not just about performance on the course, it's about how the game fits into your life, your style, and your identity. That's what we wanted to capture in this collaboration."

As both a gift and a statement, the XXIO x VESSEL Latte Limited-Edition Package Set marks a new chapter in how the game is played, experienced, and enjoyed by women.

The XXIO x VESSEL Latte Limited-Edition Package Set is now available online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit us.dunlopsports.com/xxio.

Retail Information & Pricing:

Pricing:

XXIO x VESSEL Latte Package Set: $3,999.99

XXIO x VESSEL Weekender Bag: $279.99

Configurations:

XXIO 14 Ladies 10PC Package Set

XXIO 14 Ladies 12.5° Driver

XXIO 14 Ladies 5 FWY, 7 FWY

XXIO 14 Ladies 6 HYB

XXIO 14 Ladies 7i-PW, SW Irons

XXIO 14 Blade Putter

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

ABOUT VESSEL: Well known in the golf industry for supporting disruptive brands and tour professionals with premium golf bags, VESSEL has become the choice of carry for hundreds of professionals and athletes around the world. As an innovator first, VESSEL bridges the gap between modern lifestyle and luxury performance by prioritizing quality and functionality in each product. We believe each person's life is uniquely "Filled with Purpose" and VESSEL bags are made for that journey. www.vesselgolf.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/xxio-and-vessel-blend-performance-and-style-in-new-womens-limited-1155567