Queue Ventures Ltd.: Queue Ventures Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Queue Ventures Ltd. ("Queue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has mailed its management information circular dated March 30, 2026 (the "Circular") and related proxy materials in connection with its proposed statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Custom Health, Inc. ("Custom Health"), previously announced on May 30, 2025. The annual general and special meeting of Queue shareholders to vote on the Arrangement and other corporate matters is scheduled for April 30, 2026.

The board of directors of Queue has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement. The Circular, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile, provides detailed information regarding the assets and operations of Queue, Custom Health and the combined company resulting from the Arrangement.

Approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Custom Health is being sought at a special meeting of Custom Health shareholders which is expected to be held during the month of May 2026. The board of directors of Custom Health will also unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is a healthcare services company that offers an extensive suite of technology-enabled health services focused on patient outcomes management. Their integrated solution helps individuals maintain their health by addressing core medication management needs, including adherence to prescribed drug regimens and chronic disease management by tracking the real-time effectiveness of medications. Custom Health emphasizes individualized clinical, drug dispensing and administration capabilities, which are supported by proprietary internet-enabled technology. These services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient, driving the best possible outcomes.

About Queue Ventures Ltd.

Queue was formed under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)on October 29, 2021 and is an unlisted reporting issuer in each of British Columbia and Alberta. Queue has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Queue Ventures Ltd.

515 - 701 West Georgia Street, P.O. Box 10068 Pacific Centre

Vancouver, British Columbia

V7Y 1C6, Canada

Contact: Mike Castanho

Email: mike@axiscapital.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933,as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular or other disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the Arrangement, any information released or received with respect to the Arrangement may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

No stock exchange or regulatory authority has passed upon the merits of the Arrangement or approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Custom Health was supplied by Custom Health, and Queue and its directors and officers have relied on Custom Health for such information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Queue and Custom Health with respect to the Arrangement. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding the timing of the annual and general special meeting of Queue Shareholders, the timing of the special meeting of Custom Health shareholders, and that the board of directors of Custom Health will unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement.

This forward-looking information is subject to a number of assumptions, including that there will be no delays of the holding of the annual general and special meeting of Queue shareholders and the special meeting of Custom Health shareholders, the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner, the requisite shareholder, court, stock exchange, creditor and regulatory approvals and the ability of the parties to fully satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement. These dates may change for a number of reasons, including inability to secure requisite shareholder, court, stock exchange, creditor and regulatory approvals in the time assumed or the need for additional time to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning these times.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management of Queue and Custom Health's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Queue and Custom Health believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Arrangement; the ability of Custom Health to meet its obligations under its material agreements; the potential impact of the consummation of the Arrangement on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Arrangement. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Queue and Custom Health and market conditions as identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Circular and documents incorporated by reference therein.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Queue and Custom Health have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Queue and Custom Health do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Queue Ventures Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/queue-ventures-announces-mailing-of-management-information-circular-1155710