Munera Capital Announces Expansion of Buy-Side and Sell-Side Advisory Divisions as Deal Volume Surges Into 2026

Munera Capital, an M&A advisory firm serving buyers and sellers of small and mid-market businesses, has announced the expansion of its buy-side and sell-side advisory divisions. The firm put over $100 million in deal value under contract in Q1 2026, with Q2 already pacing at two to three times that amount.

Founded by Michael Hummel and Michael Ehde, Munera Capital is strategically headquartered in Puerto Rico, with a team operating across 20 states and serving clients in all 50 states. The firm has facilitated over $500 million in deal flow, built on decades of M&A experience and proprietary systems that give buyers and sellers access to deal flow and intelligence that previously existed only inside institutional firms.

Finding the Right Buyer, Not Just Any Buyer

The central problem Munera was built to solve isn't the scarcity of buyers or sellers. It's the match.

For business owners, the right buyer is rarely the fastest or the loudest. It's the one who has the capital, the capability, and the genuine intention to continue what the owner built. The right buyer pays a premium precisely because they see the value in what exists, not just what they can extract. Research from PwC shows proactive sellers achieve 40% higher valuations than those who sell under duress, and the difference almost always comes down to having the right buyer in the room.

Munera's sell-side advisory connects business owners directly with pre-qualified buyers who have been vetted for financial readiness, operational fit, and genuine alignment with the business they're pursuing. There are no public listings. No exclusivity lock-ins. Sellers work with a firm that knows its buyers intimately, which means pricing intelligence, positioning support, and qualified offers within 90 days.

"The best deals don't go to the highest bidder. They go to the buyer who is the right fit for what the owner built. Our job is to find that person."

Business owners who want to understand what their company is worth, with no obligation and no broker involved, can request a free valuation here.

Built for Buyers Who Are Serious About Closing

On the buy side, Munera sources over 1,000 seller conversations per month, contacting business owners directly before they've listed publicly or engaged a broker. Buyers get access to deals that never hit the open market, matched to their specific criteria around industry, geography, deal size, and operational fit.

From there, the founding team is involved at every stage. Buyers bring deals to twice-weekly live sessions for review, structuring, and negotiation guidance. The firm handles LOI support, SBA lender introductions, seller financing strategy, and connects buyers with vetted M&A attorneys and CPAs at rates most individuals couldn't access on their own. The model is built around one outcome: getting the right deal closed.

Research from Axial Network shows experienced M&A advisors increase deal success rates by 65%. That's the gap Munera exists to close for individual buyers.

Buyers ready to stop searching and start closing can apply to work with the Munera team here.

Built for This Moment

Millions of small business owners are at or past traditional retirement age, and a new generation of buyers, better capitalized and increasingly drawn to acquisition over startup, is entering the market in record numbers. The SBA guaranteed $45 billion in acquisition financing in fiscal year 2025, the highest in program history. The conditions for transactions have never been better on either side.

"We came from an environment where process and precision drove everything," said a Munera managing partner. "Then we entered this market and found an industry still running the same playbook it had used for 30 years. The gap was obvious. So was the opportunity."

Media Details:



Munera Capital

Julz Aguilar

Julz@muneracapital.com

San Juan, PR

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