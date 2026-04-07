São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Brasil DNA officially announces its 2026 edition, consolidating its position as one of the leading platforms promoting Brazilian tourism in the international market, with a strategic focus on North America. The new edition is even more structured, featuring a revamped platform that brings together destinations, experiences, and key partners to showcase to the U.S. and Canadian travel trade the diversity and potential of Brazil as a year-round destination.





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With activities scheduled between April and November 2026, the project combines digital initiatives, professional training, and in-person events, creating a continuous ecosystem of relationships, content, and business generation.

The 2026 edition includes strategic partners representing different segments of Brazil's tourism offering: Embratur, the destinations Mato Grosso do Sul, Iguassu Falls, and São Paulo, as well as DMC Compass Brazil.

Partners that reflect Brazil's diversity

The presence of Embratur reinforces the institutional alignment of the initiative with the official promotion of Brazil abroad, expanding the reach and relevance of its actions within the international travel trade.





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The state of Mato Grosso do Sul contributes with a portfolio focused on nature and sustainable tourism, highlighting the Pantanal and Bonito-destinations globally recognized for their biodiversity and authentic experiences.

Iguassu Falls presents one of the world's greatest natural icons, combining visual impact, tourism infrastructure, and experiences that go beyond the waterfalls, integrating culture and diversity across the tri-border region.





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The state of São Paulo brings to the project the strength of one of Latin America's main tourism and economic hubs. With a diverse offering that combines business, culture, gastronomy, and leisure, the destination stands out for the city of São Paulo-a global reference in gastronomy and events-as well as routes that include coastline, countryside, and authentic cultural experiences, expanding itinerary possibilities for different traveler profiles.





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Compass Brazil, the only DMC participating in this edition, enhances the project's conversion capacity by offering the international trade full support in the creation and operation of itineraries throughout the country-from FIT to MICE-connecting destinations and experiences with local expertise.

Roadshows and market connection

As part of the calendar, Brasil DNA will host an in-person roadshow in June 2026, visiting three key source markets:

Miami - June 8

Chicago - June 9 and 10

Toronto - June 11

The events will take place in a B2B meeting format with qualified networking opportunities, bringing together tour operators, travel agents, specialized media, and influencers, with a focus on business generation and strengthening relationships with the trade.

The program also includes a virtual roadshow in October 2026, expanding the reach of the initiative and connecting Brazilian partners with professionals from different regions.

Content platform, training, and continuous promotion

Between April and November, Brasil DNA will promote an integrated agenda of digital actions focused on training and engagement of the international market, including:

Thematic webinars with destinations, DMCs, hotels, and attractions

Short courses tailored to the North American travel trade

Proprietary courses from the Bureau Mundo platform

Promotion of Embratur's Brasil Travel Specialist program

Digital campaigns and ongoing communication with content and actions throughout the year

A launch that strengthens connections and expands opportunities

For Gisele Abrahão, CEO of Brasil DNA, the 2026 edition marks a new phase of consolidation and expansion for the project:

"The launch of Brasil DNA 2026 reinforces our commitment to presenting a more diverse, authentic, and internationally prepared Brazil. The partners in this edition are essential to showcasing the country's richness, with different biomes, cultures, gastronomy, and natural treasures that reflect the true essence of Brazil.

This year's in-person events are designed to strengthen and continue the connections built during the 2025 edition, while also opening space for new professionals interested in understanding and exploring the full potential of Brazil's tourism experience for international travelers."

With an integrated strategy combining content, training, and relationship-building, Brasil DNA 2026 positions itself as an essential platform to connect Brazil with the international market, increasing the destination's visibility and driving new business opportunities in tourism.

Professionals interested can access the full calendar and training content through the Bureau Mundo platform:

https://bureaumundo.com/brasil-dna/

For consumer-focused content (B2C) and travel inspiration, the project also features a dedicated platform:

https://brasildna.com/

Subscription to the Brasil DNA Newsletter is available here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291513

Source: Brasil DNA