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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 21:48 Uhr
191 Leser
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LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties and DMC Biotechnologies Partner to Bring Fermented Inositols to the U.S. Market

"This collaboration brings to market a cleaner, more sustainable, and more reliable source of inositols. As essential compounds, inositols play critical roles in hormonal balance, reproductive health, infant brain development, blood sugar regulation with improved insulin sensitivity, and overall metabolic health," said Jerry Whelan, Senior Vice President, Food & Nutrition at LBBS. "DMC leverages their proprietary precision fermentation technology to produce bio-identical ingredients without solvents, with greater purity and consistency, and with a significantly lower environmental footprint than traditional chemical production methods."

"Together, LBBS and DMC are shaping the future of ingredient innovation," said Rusty Pittman, Vice President of Business Development at DMC. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to high-purity, naturally derived ingredients with proven health benefits - responsibly sourced and sustainably produced. The partnership further strengthens LBBS's growing portfolio of functional and sustainable ingredient technologies that empower brands to meet the next generation of consumer expectations, without compromising performance, purity, or planet."

For more information about DMC's KeyPura fermented inositols, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties (LBBS) is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. LBBS provides technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry and market business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

About DMC Biotechnologies

DMC Biotechnologies is a U.S.-based biomanufacturer redefining how the world produces specialty chemicals and ingredients. Through precision fermentation and synthetic biology, DMC creates sustainable, bio-based alternatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance quality, and improve global supply chain resilience. The company's proprietary Dynamic Metabolic Control platform enables predictable, scalable, and efficient fermentation processes that unlock a new era of low-impact ingredient manufacturing. Learn more at www.dmcbio.com

Media Contact:
Megan Hopkins
media@dmcbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-and-dmc-biotechnologies-partner-to-bring-fermented-inositols-to-the-us-market-302736205.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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