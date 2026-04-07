CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Formerra, a leading distributor of performance materials, today announced a global price increase of $0.02 / lb on all products. The increase addresses higher operating costs related to rising material costs, exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East. The adjustment goes into effect on April 15, 2026, or as contracts otherwise allow. Formerra remains committed to maintaining ample inventory levels and the service excellence our valued customers deserve.

Customers should contact their Formerra representative for additional information.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Morris

Formerra

Marketing Communications Manager

jackie.morris@formerra.com

+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/formerra-announces-global-price-increase-1155329