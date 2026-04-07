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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Vertical Data Inc. to Host Corporate Overview Webinar for Investors

CEO Deven Soni to Present Company Strategy, Operational Update and Q&A on April 10, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company providing sovereign cloud, AI hardware, GPU financing and edge data center solutions, today announced that it will host a live corporate overview webinar on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will deliver a presentation covering the Company's business model, operational progress, capital markets strategy and growth roadmap. A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Webinar Details

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Platform: Zoom Webinar

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7D_YCiG9Q3WYU0q5Bn9rYQ

The presentation will cover Vertical Data's GPU financing platform at gpufinancing.com, the Vertical Edge global edge data center buildout, sovereign cloud and managed services operations and the Company's path following its recent OTCQB listing.

A replay of the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations page at verticaldata.io/investor-relations following the event.

About Vertical Data Inc.
Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company building the financial and operational backbone for next-generation compute. The Company's business spans sovereign cloud development, GPU hardware procurement and financing, managed services and edge data center development through its Vertical Edge platform. For more information, visit verticaldata.io/investor-relations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Meyling Castillo Rios
Vertical Data Inc.
Email: meyling@verticaldata.io
Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, market conditions, competition, customer acceptance, the ability to fund operations and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-inc.-to-host-corporate-overview-webinar-for-investo-1155815

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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