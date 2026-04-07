Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces Board Elections and New Shareholders

New Leadership Advances Coffman's Long-Term Vision

Summary: Coffman Engineers announced the reelection of three Board Directors and the addition of six new shareholders, reinforcing leadership continuity and long-term firm ownership.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / National multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today the election of three directors and the addition of six new shareholders following its annual shareholders' meeting in March.

The principals elected a slate of three directors for the 2026-2029 term to the classified board. Board Chair Dave Ruff, PE; Secretary Traci Hanegan, PE; and outside director Bettina Chastain were reelected for another three-year term, providing continuity as the Board advances its current objectives.

As Coffman continues to grow and focus on the long-term health of the firm, new principal ownership supports future readiness and continuity. This year's newly elected shareholders represent the strength, diversity, and leadership found across Coffman's offices nationwide. Coffman proudly welcomes the following new owners:

Bill Anderson, PE , Senior Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering, San Diego

Julie Brown, PE , Senior Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering, Denver

Colin Kodama, SE , Senior Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering, Honolulu

Rebecca Matlack, PE , Discipline Manager, Civil Engineering, Spokane

TJ McCann, SE , Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering, Los Angeles

Kimo Unten, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Civil Engineering, Honolulu

"Perpetuation was a main theme of this year's Principals' Retreat," said Dave Ruff, PE, CEO and Chair of the Board at Coffman Engineers. "As we plan for Coffman's future, it comes down to thoughtful leadership, continuity, and investing in the people who will steward the firm for the long term. The reelection of our Board class, along with the addition of new shareholders, reflects that commitment and positions us well for the future."

For more information and leadership bios, visit: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-announces-board-and-shareholders/

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 US offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

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For more information about this topic, please call Beth Ito at 808.687.8884 or beth.ito@coffman.com.

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-announces-board-elections-and-new-shareholders-1155812