Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Energiekrise trifft Kupferboom: Steht hier der nächste Rohstoff-Gewinner bereit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces Board Elections and New Shareholders

New Leadership Advances Coffman's Long-Term Vision

Summary: Coffman Engineers announced the reelection of three Board Directors and the addition of six new shareholders, reinforcing leadership continuity and long-term firm ownership.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / National multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today the election of three directors and the addition of six new shareholders following its annual shareholders' meeting in March.

The principals elected a slate of three directors for the 2026-2029 term to the classified board. Board Chair Dave Ruff, PE; Secretary Traci Hanegan, PE; and outside director Bettina Chastain were reelected for another three-year term, providing continuity as the Board advances its current objectives.

As Coffman continues to grow and focus on the long-term health of the firm, new principal ownership supports future readiness and continuity. This year's newly elected shareholders represent the strength, diversity, and leadership found across Coffman's offices nationwide. Coffman proudly welcomes the following new owners:

  • Bill Anderson, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering, San Diego

  • Julie Brown, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering, Denver

  • Colin Kodama, SE, Senior Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering, Honolulu

  • Rebecca Matlack, PE, Discipline Manager, Civil Engineering, Spokane

  • TJ McCann, SE, Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering, Los Angeles

  • Kimo Unten, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Civil Engineering, Honolulu

"Perpetuation was a main theme of this year's Principals' Retreat," said Dave Ruff, PE, CEO and Chair of the Board at Coffman Engineers. "As we plan for Coffman's future, it comes down to thoughtful leadership, continuity, and investing in the people who will steward the firm for the long term. The reelection of our Board class, along with the addition of new shareholders, reflects that commitment and positions us well for the future."

For more information and leadership bios, visit: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-announces-board-and-shareholders/

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 US offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

###

For more information about this topic, please call Beth Ito at 808.687.8884 or beth.ito@coffman.com.

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-announces-board-elections-and-new-shareholders-1155812

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.