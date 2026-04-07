Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and 10:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PDT and 10:30 p.m. CEST on the same day.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407329594/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com