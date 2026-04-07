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WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
07.04.26 | 21:56
0,991 US-Dollar
-0,87 % -0,009
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PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 22:14 Uhr
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Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Centri Capital Conference

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will present at the Centri Capital Conference to be held Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Management is scheduled to present at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time and will also be available for meetings with registered attendees throughout the day.

A live and archived webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website. To request a meeting with management, portfolio managers and analysts should contact their Centri representative or Register Here to attend the conference.

About the Centri Capital Conference

The Centri Capital Conference will feature a selective lineup of high-growth companies spanning healthcare, life sciences, disruptive technology, and other rapidly growing sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in 1:1 investor meetings, gain market insights, and hear directly from industry leaders, investors, and advisors on pressing topics.

About Peraso, Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-present-at-the-centri-capital-conference-1155694

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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