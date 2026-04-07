Jonesboro, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Tallman Pools, a family-owned fiberglass pool manufacturer with more than 60 years of industry leadership, has recently launched its newly redesigned website, marking a significant step in the company's continued brand evolution and customer-focused innovation.

Headquartered at 8993 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro, Georgia, Tallman Pools has built its reputation on superior-quality products, craftsmanship, and a hands-on, family-operated approach. The new website reflects that legacy while introducing a modern, streamlined experience for today's pool buyers.

Designed to serve a wide range of homeowners, the platform equally supports Tallman's two installation pathways: Assisted Install, a collaborative and cost-saving model for DIY-minded homeowners, and Complete Install, a premium turnkey solution delivered through a trusted dealer network.





Tallman Pools Unveils Modern New Website Experience



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At the center of the redesign is an interactive Pool Configurator that allows visitors to browse every Tallman pool model by shape, length, features, and style. Users can explore categories including Lagoon, Beach Entry, Grecian, Roman, Rectangle, Freeform, Pools & Spas, Custom Designs, and 8' Depth Options - making it easier than ever to compare swimming pool designs and find the right fit for their backyard vision.

A major addition to the website is the new Customer Corner, a comprehensive resource hub built to support homeowners beyond installation. The section includes photo contests showcasing real Tallman backyards and family moments, easy-to-follow use and care manuals, professional maintenance tips, safety-focused resources, and simplified warranty registration and claim filing. The initiative reinforces Tallman's long-term commitment to pool ownership, education, and customer support.

"This new website represents the next chapter of Tallman Pools," said Ed Tallman, President of Tallman Pools. "While we continue to modernize our branding and introduce new pool models, we remain grounded in the family values and superior quality that have defined us for more than 60 years. Our goal is to make the pool-buying journey clearer, more interactive, and more empowering for homeowners."

The redesigned site strengthens Tallman's mission to evolve the fiberglass pool industry while maintaining the personalized service that sets the company apart.

Homeowners can explore the new website and begin planning their backyard transformation at www.tallmanpools.com.

About Tallman Pools

Tallman Pools is a family-owned fiberglass pool manufacturer based in Jonesboro, Georgia. For over six decades, the company has delivered innovative pool designs, superior craftsmanship, and flexible installation options that help families create lasting backyard experiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291540

Source: GetFeatured