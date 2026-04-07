North York, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Smile Avenue Dentistry announces the expansion of its operating hours, with the North York location now offering emergency dental services on Sundays. This development enables patients to access urgent dental care during weekends, addressing a critical gap in availability for time-sensitive dental needs.

The introduction of Sunday hours reflects a response to increasing demand for accessible emergency care outside of traditional weekday schedules. Smile Avenue Dentistry has identified the need for more flexible service availability in North York, where patients may otherwise face delays in receiving treatment for urgent dental conditions.





Smile Avenue Dentistry Expands Hours, Now Offering Emergency Dental Services on Sundays in North York



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By extending operations into Sundays, the Sunday Dentist in North York strengthens its commitment to timely care and improved patient access. The added Sunday availability enables Smile Avenue Dentistry to accommodate patients facing urgent dental conditions, including severe tooth pain, dental trauma, infections, and failed restorations.

To support this expansion, Smile Avenue Dentistry has ensured that the North York location is equipped to manage emergency visits efficiently. The clinic operates with modern dental technology and a structured clinical workflow that allows for timely diagnosis and treatment planning. This preparation enables the dental team to assess urgent conditions accurately and proceed with appropriate care without unnecessary delays, supporting both immediate relief and continuity of treatment.

"We understand that dental emergencies don't wait for weekdays. That's why our North York location is now open on Sundays to provide immediate care to patients in need," said Dr. Firouzeh Zolfagharirad, lead dentist at Smile Avenue Dentistry.





Smile Avenue Dentistry expands hours at its North York location



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Smile Avenue Dentistry continues to prioritize access to quality service and timely response as part of its operational development. The introduction of Sunday emergency services at the North York location reflects a broader effort to align availability with patient needs while maintaining consistent clinical standards.

For more information about the emergency dental services from the Dentist North York, or to arrange a visit, individuals can visit the practice's website or contact Smile Avenue Dentistry directly.

About Smile Avenue Dentistry

Smile Avenue Dentistry is a dental practice based in North York, Ontario. The clinic provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental care within a professional clinical environment. Smile Avenue Dentistry focuses on patient-centered care supported by modern dental technology and a structured approach to treatment planning. The practice serves individuals and families in the North York community, maintaining an emphasis on accessibility, clinical standards, and consistent patient experience. Smile Avenue Dentistry continues to support local oral health needs through coordinated care and established dental procedures.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291542

Source: GetFeatured