TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Axina Group Inc. Releases Groundbreaking White Paper: "The End of Greenwashing" and the Path to AAA-Rated Climate Finance

New research details how AI, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and sovereign ERP systems are transforming the projected $340 billion carbon market by creating fully insured, fraud-proof compliance instruments.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, via its subsidiary Axina Group Inc., a pioneer in sovereign-grade climate finance infrastructure, today announced the publication of a comprehensive institutional white paper titled, "The End of Greenwashing: How AI and Blockchain Architect AAA-Rated, Fraud-Proof Climate Finance." Authored by Axina Group President and CTO Daniel Brody, the research provides a forensic analysis of the systemic failures that plagued the legacy carbon markets between 2014 and 2024. More importantly, it unveils the advanced digital architecture required to transition the asset class from an era of blind trust to one of algorithmic truth.

As global corporate net-zero mandates and sovereign Paris Agreement commitments converge, the global carbon credit market is projected to exceed $340 billion by 2032. However, legacy carbon markets have been crippled by subjective verification methodologies, corporate greenwashing, and fragmented databases. This lack of data fidelity has deterred institutional investors, who view legacy carbon credits as unquantifiable balance sheet risks.

"For the past decade, institutional capital has been forced to sit on the sidelines because the underlying carbon assets were structurally opaque and functionally un-underwritable," said Daniel Brody, President and CTO of Axina Group Inc. "You cannot regulate your way out of a crisis if the foundational data layer is corrupted. True market integrity must be architected directly into the digital bedrock of the system. Our white paper outlines exactly how we achieve this by replacing human trust with cryptographic truth."

Key Innovations Detailed in the White Paper:

AI-Powered Digital MRV:

Replacing manual, biased audits with continuous, algorithmic baselining and multispectral satellite monitoring to eliminate "phantom credits" and methodology arbitrage.

AXERP (Enterprise Resource Planning for Sovereign Carbon):

Providing multinational corporations with automated double-entry accounting to make greenwashing mathematically impossible, while granting host nations sovereign command over their carbon inventories and Article 6 corresponding adjustments.

DLT and Tokenization:

Minting every credit as a unique cryptographic token on an enterprise-grade blockchain, establishing absolute provenance and permanently eliminating the risk of double-counting or cross-border VAT fraud.

Sovereign-Grade Assurance & Insurance:

Introducing a market-first institutional insurance framework. Because Axina's infrastructure establishes absolute data symmetry, credits processed through the system are backed by direct replacement guarantees-structurally transforming the asset into the environmental-market equivalent of a AAA-rated fixed-income bond.

The white paper serves as a blueprint for institutional investors, Chief Risk Officers, and sovereign finance ministries seeking to navigate the rapid shift toward high-integrity compliance markets and Article 6 international carbon trading.

To read the full white paper and download the PDF, please visit:

https://axinagroup.com/Research/end-of-greenwashing-whitepaper.html

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. provides the operating system for the next era of climate finance. By synthesizing AI-driven continuous verification, rigorous ERP accounting controls, and immutable blockchain tokenization, Axina equips sovereign nations with the digital infrastructure to fairly monetize their natural capital, while providing multinational corporations with the balance-sheet safety required to meet their climate pledges. Headquartered in North Miami, FL, Axina Group is dedicated to reclaiming environmental economic sovereignty and unlocking institutional capital for global decarbonization.

About TGI Solar

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control with respect to market conditions.

For more information, please contact:

TGI

info@tgipower.com

Axina Group

info@axinagroup.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tgi-axina-group-inc.-releases-groundbreaking-white-paper-%22the-end-of-1155822