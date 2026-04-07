Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) will release its 2026 first quarter ("Q1 2026") results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 after market close. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 5:00pm Eastern Time 2:00pm Pacific Time (Thursday, April 30, 2026, 7:00am Australian Eastern Time).

Q1 2026 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details Timing: April 29, 2026, 5:00 pm ET 2:00 pm PT April 30, 2026, 7:00 am AET Conference call webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/4QO2N17xpEG To connect by phone: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL https://emportal.ink/40HaFo5 to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically. You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by the operator: Toronto: 1-437-900-0527 Australia: 61-280-171-385 North America toll free: 1-888-510-2154

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 6, 2026.

Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto: 1-289-819-1450 North America toll free: 1-888-660-6345 Code: 71155#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone's operating portfolio of assets includes the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. Capstone's growth pipeline includes the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

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Contacts:

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations

437-788-1767

dsampieri@capstonecopper.com



Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region

61-412-251-818

mslifirski@capstonecopper.com



Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations

416-831-8908

cstirling@capstonecopper.com