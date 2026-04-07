DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Debuts Vera Wang Bride Collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week

Reimagined for the Modern Bride, The Collection Takes Inspiration from Some of Vera Wang's Timeless Bridal Designs, Available Now Online & In-Stores June 30th

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), today announces the launch of its inaugural Vera Wang Bride bridal and bridesmaids collections. The Vera Wang Bride Fall 2026 Collection debuts today exclusively at DavidsBridal.com/Vera-Wang-Bride , and will arrive in stores nationwide beginning June 30, 2026.

Marking a defining new moment for Vera Wang Bride and David's Bridal, the Fall 2026 Collection represents a modern, sophisticated aesthetic for a modern and stylish bride."Our journey with our debut Vera Wang Bride Collection began with a distinct desire to embrace a bridal wardrobe founded in the extraordinary history of such an iconic house," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "Vera Wang Bride is more than a collection-it's a celebration of 37 years of incredible creativity and contribution to the bridal world."

This season channels Vera Wang's signature style through 1990s-inspired minimalism, celebrating the decade that established her as a modern bridal icon. Clean lines, sculptural silhouettes, and delicate layers evoke understated glamour, while contemporary tailoring and technical construction bring a fresh sense of movement and lightness.

The Vera Wang Bride Fall 2026 collection spans a curated range of bridal gowns priced from $2,299 to $4,999 , offering couture-inspired design at an accessible contemporary level. Standout styles include:

VW352010 ($2,299) - A romantic, softly structured gown available in Soft White and a fashion-forward Earth Rose, featuring delicate draping and light, airy volume

VW352001 ($2,299) - A clean, minimalist silhouette with sculpted bodice construction, designed for understated, modern elegance

VW352011 ($2,499) - A refined expression of Vera Wang's signature corsetry, balancing precision tailoring with fluid movement

VW352009 & VW352002 ($2,999) - Statement-making gowns with dramatic skirt volume, flange textures, and tiered movement that bring dimension and impact

VW352003 ($3,999) - A bold, fashion-forward silhouette with architectural structure and sweeping presence

VW352008 ($4,999) - The pinnacle of the collection, combining master-level construction with layered tulle and sculptural drama for a true runway moment

Complementing the bridal collection, Vera Wang Bride introduces its Bridesmaid Collection, echoing the same sense of minimalism and elegance. Designed with versatility in mind, the collection features a refined mix of sleek column silhouettes with clean lines and soft draping, alongside A-line and flowy chiffon gowns that offer movement and ease across body types. Thoughtful design elements such as convertible details, including detachable swag sleeves and reworked bodices, allow for personalized styling, while subtle corsetry, peplum accents, and delicate tulle layering mirror the bridal collection's signature design language. The palette plays a central role, enabling tonal, ombré, or mixed styling moments, an increasingly popular approach among Gen Z and Millennial couples seeking individuality within cohesion. Ranging from $249 to $299 , the collection is offered in a curated spectrum of shades, from romantic neutrals like blush, champagne, and soft white to richer hues including chocolate, cinnamon, amethyst, and wine, alongside modern statement tones such as evergreen, marine, black, and valentina.

Now fully designed, produced, and distributed by David's, the Vera Wang Bride bridal and bridesmaids collections reflect a shared commitment to redefining how elevated bridal design is experienced. Seasonal drops for Bridal and Bridesmaids will continue in-stores and online, extending the assortment with elevated fabrications and modern reinterpretations of Vera Wang's most iconic silhouettes throughout the Summer and Fall. Additionally, Diamonds & Pearls by David's Bridal (located in Delray Beach, FL. and Burlington, MA.) will showcase exclusive Vera Wang Bride designs that can only be found in those boutique locations and online.

Beginning April 15, brides can book an exclusive VIP appointment in any David's store to be the first to try on the Vera Wang Bride collection, in a personalized, one-on-one setting. During each appointment, guests may select up to three styles to try on, with the $100 appointment fee applied toward the purchase of a dress and submitted for priority fulfillment as each dress is cut-to-order. To book your VIP Vera Wang Bride appointment, please email virtualstylist@dbi.com .

Additionally, Vera Wang Bride Trunk Shows will run Friday through Sunday in select stores across the country between April 17th and June 30th, and will showcase the assortment of new Vera Wang Bride gowns and bridesmaids dresses. Guests will enjoy expert styling appointments, exclusive access to the collection, and priority ordering at the following locations: Paramus, NJ; Newark, DE; Charleston, WV; Orland Park, IL; Burlington, MA; Kennesaw, GA; Orlando South, FL; Tampa, FL; Delray Beach, FL; and Austin North, TX. For dates and times, visit: www.davidsbridal.com/about-us/bridal-trunk-show-events .

David's Bridal recently announced that Vera Wang Bride will be available for select wholesale partnerships , with exclusive designs and offerings. For enterprise and boutique wholesale opportunities, as well as to review the Vera Wang Bride wholesale lookbook, please contact boutiquesales@dbi.com .

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

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SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-debuts-vera-wang-bride-collection-at-new-york-bridal-fas-1155821