Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (the "Company") announces that the Company's auditors, AGT Partners LLP ("AGT"), have withdrawn and resigned as auditor of the Company, effective April 6, 2026, and will not complete the audit or issue an auditor's report on the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

AGT has advised that its withdrawal and resignation relate to a previously identified and publicly disclosed governance and internal control weakness relating to United States sales tax compliance, which, in AGT's professional judgment, remains in the process of remediation and informed AGT's decision not to continue as auditor or complete the audit.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in AGT's auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023.

The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have approved the Notice of Change of Auditor and have commenced a process to appoint a successor auditor.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company will file a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from AGT and the Company, under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's efforts to address historical United States sales tax matters, implement remediation measures relating to governance and internal controls, and identify and appoint a successor auditor. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291535

Source: American Aires Inc.