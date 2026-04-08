Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Announces Initial Closing of Strategic Financing

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche ("Tranche 1") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news release dated March 16, 2026), issuing 10,298,550 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $5,149,275.

The Offering is being conducted in multiple tranches through a concurrent non-brokered private placement ("Concurrent Private Placement") and a listed issuer financing exemption offering (the "LIFE Offering") pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. All securities issued in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to a four-month Canadian restricted resale period expiring on August 8, 2026, and applicable securities legislation hold periods outside of Canada.

In connection with Tranche 1 of the LIFE Offering, finders' fees were paid that consisted of cash fees in the aggregate amount of $101,200.00, representing an aggregate commission of 6% of the Common Shares sold to investors introduced by the finders and an aggregate of 202,800 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") that equals up to 6% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold to investors introduced by the finders. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 until the date which is 12 months following the closing date.

The Company expects to complete the final closing of the Offering on or about April 10, 2026 ("Tranche 2"). Strategic investors Kinross Gold Corporation and Mr. William Bollinger are anticipated to participate in Tranche 2. Each is expected to maintain their approximately 19.9% interest in the Company upon closing of Tranche 2 (see news release dated March 13, 2025). The LIFE Offering portion allows existing and new investors to participate alongside these strategic investors in the Company's next phase of exploration.

"We are pleased to complete Tranche 1 of the Offering with strong support from both new and existing shareholders, and we look forward to soon closing Tranche 2 of the Offering with continued participation from our strategic investors," said Rob Bergmann, Relevant Gold CEO. "Our team is already gearing up for our forthcoming high-impact exploration program across our Wyoming portfolio."

Proceeds from the Concurrent Private Placement portion of the Offering may also be used for potential property acquisitions or other strategic transactions, while proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for exploration, project advancement and general corporate purposes.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the State of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 651-253-2659 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-announces-initial-closing-of-strategic-financing-1155688