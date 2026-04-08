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WKN: A3DQXW | ISIN: CA73108L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: N4T
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 21:55
7,700 Euro
-1,28 % -0,100
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7507,95007.04.
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 01:38 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q1 2026 Investor Call Details

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report its Q1 2026 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7th, 2026, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 1888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-0011 entry code 939001.

or URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2773/53516

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:
Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 53516
International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 53516
Encore Replay Expiration Date: May 21, 2026

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/polaris-renewable-energy-announces-q1-2026-investor-call-details-1155845

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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