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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 03:06 Uhr
123 Leser
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CE-LINK Unveils Next-Generation Power Solutions at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2026

Product Highlights

AI-Hybrid Titanium Power Supply Unit
Engineered for peak efficiency, this PSU features a patented "Bridgeless Rectification and A/PFC Circuit Application", delivers up to 94% efficiency, and earns 80 PLUS Titanium certification.

Built to meet ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, this PSU delivers long-term, stable, and reliable power to the next generation of high-performance graphics cards and processors. Advanced power regulation keeps ripple and noise low-under 30mV on +5V/+3.3V and 50mV on +12V. The Zero RPM fan mode keeps operation silent under light loads, while the compact 165×150×86 mm design improves compatibility with PC builds.

ATS Power Distribution Unit Series
The ATS PDU integrates automatic transfer switching and power distribution to ensure continuous uptime for critical systems. With an ultra-fast 8 ms transfer time, it seamlessly switches to backup power during outages while supporting single-phase 100~240 V and 10~63 A for reliable performance.

Designed for precise energy management, it offers customizable outlet configurations and per-outlet power monitoring. Integrated environmental sensors, including temperature and humidity, enable data analysis and early warnings, delivering enhanced protection for high-density computing environments.

Next-Generation Portable UPS Power Station
Available in 300W and 1800W models, integrate a Qi 2.2 wireless charger. These portable power stations feature bidirectional inverter technology and UPS functionality for safe, efficient charging and discharging.

The 1800W model supports 1500W fast charging, reaching 80% capacity in just 50 minutes, and weighs only 11.6 kg, 40% lighter than the previous generation (19.4 kg), for easy transport and deployment.

Its robust UPS automatically switches to battery power within 10 ms during outages, keeping critical loads like routers, small refrigerators, and home medical devices running without interruption.

Explore More New Arrivals
In addition to power products, CE-LINK will also highlight an innovative dock: 14-in-1 Dual Display GaN Dock with TFT Display.

Its built-in TFT display not only shows the connection status and resolution of the two HDMI outputs but also provides four USB charging power data and the total output power. Making it easy to monitor performance, optimize power distribution, and prevent overloads for a more efficient, streamlined workspace.

About CE-LINK
Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a global leader in consumer electronics, specializing in high-performance power supplies and connectivity solutions. Driven by innovation, quality, and reliability, CE-LINK delivers trusted products to users worldwide that empower modern offices, gaming setups, and digital lifestyles.

Media Contacts
CE-LINK
Contact: market@ce-link.com
Website: www.ce-link.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ce-link
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CELINK.ELECTRONICS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951032/CE_LINK_at_Global_Sources_Consumer_Electronics_Show_Hong_Kong_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ce-link-unveils-next-generation-power-solutions-at-global-sources-consumer-electronics-show-2026-302735588.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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