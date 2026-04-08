Regulatory News:

In a complex economic and geopolitical environment, Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) has decided to take an offensive approach by launching an ambitious transformation plan. This plan marks a decisive step forward, aimed at regaining momentum in its markets and maximizing the potential of its brands.

Franck Marilly, Chief Executive Officer of Rémy Cointreau, stated: "After three years marked by a complex environment, it is time for Rémy Cointreau to stand out within its industry. The Group has the privilege of relying on an exceptional portfolio of brands and on talented and committed teams. RC Forward Plan aims to give us the means to generate our own value creation momentum and thus become less dependent on macroeconomic cycles. It also seeks to strengthen the entrepreneurial and conquering mindset of our teams, building on the Group's culture while instilling greater discipline, rigor and performance focus. Our ambition is clear: to sustainably improve profitability in order to generate additional resources to reinvest in growth."

To achieve this objective, Rémy Cointreau, under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer Franck Marilly and of its entire Executive Committee, will activate five strategic levers:

Strengthen the efficiency of the distribution network: refine route-to-market strategies in order to expand reach and capture untapped growth opportunities

refine route-to-market strategies in order to expand reach and capture untapped growth opportunities Increase value creation through enhanced Revenue Growth Management: refine the approach to product, pricing, formats and promotions in order to optimize value generation across all channels

refine the approach to product, pricing, formats and promotions in order to optimize value generation across all channels Maximize the impact of A&P investments: better allocate resources across brands, optimize the media mix and focus every investment where it generates the greatest desirability and value

better allocate resources across brands, optimize the media mix and focus every investment where it generates the greatest desirability and value Optimize procurement: structure a global approach to direct and indirect spend in order to unlock additional resources in support of growth

structure a global approach to direct and indirect spend in order to unlock additional resources in support of growth Simplify to accelerate execution: evolve the organization, clarify responsibilities, streamline decision-making processes, strengthen the performance culture and unlock teams' energy

The Group will share, in June 4, upon publication of its annual results, initial progress on this transformation plan as well as the level of ambition in terms of value creation over a three-year horizon. The value generated will complement the strategic vision and strengthen the medium-term objectives that will be communicated in November 2026, upon publication of the first-half results.

In this context, Rémy Cointreau also announces an evolution of its organization in order to gain efficiency and agility.

The Group is establishing a Steering Committee within the Executive Committee, composed of five functions reporting to the Chief Executive Officer:

Luca Marotta is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group while continuing to oversee Finance, IT and Legal

is appointed while continuing to oversee Finance, IT and Legal Ian McLernon is appointed Group Chief Markets Officer and will oversee all regions, including a new Emerging Markets area created to strengthen the development of these high-potential markets

is appointed and will oversee all regions, including area created to strengthen the development of these high-potential markets Mélanie Bulourde and Clarisse Petit hold the respective roles of Group Chief Operations CSR Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer

and hold the respective roles of and A Group Chief Brands Officer will be appointed at a later stage; in the interim, Franck Marilly will assume responsibility for this function

The Executive Committee is also expanded with the creation of a new Prestige Division overseeing brands Louis XIII, Telmont and Maison Psyché, and a Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) role for the duration of the transformation plan.

The Executive Committee is therefore composed of the Steering Committee and eight members:

Amaury Vinclet is appointed General Manager of Rémy Martin

is appointed General Manager of Elisabeth Tona continues as Chief Executive Officer of the Liqueurs Spirits division

continues as Chief Executive Officer of the Douglas Taylor is Chief Executive Officer of the Whisky Gin division

is Chief Executive Officer of the Ludovic du Plessis assumes responsibility for the Prestige division and joins the Executive Committee

assumes responsibility for the and joins the Executive Committee Christophe de Pous was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of North America 1

was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sophie Phe continues as Chief Executive Officer of China

continues as Chief Executive Officer of Carina Alfonso Martin continues as Group Chief Communications Public Affairs Officer

continues as Célia d'Everlange continues to lead Financial Communications and is appointed Chief Transformation Officer. She joins the Executive Committee for the duration of the transformation plan

Finally, two cross-functional roles, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, are created in order to foster innovation and improve certain practices:

Douglas Taylor oversees the Innovation Lab. This laboratory will play a major role in exploring and analysing consumption trends and new growth opportunities, with a purely end-consumer-oriented approach

oversees the This laboratory will play a major role in exploring and analysing consumption trends and new growth opportunities, with a purely end-consumer-oriented approach Sophie Phe assumes responsibility for the Executive Lab, notably dedicated to accelerating execution speed and the implementation of certain transformation initiatives across the Group's activities.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,856 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407309674/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: Célia d'Everlange investor-relations@remy-cointreau.com

Media relations: Mélissa Lévine press@remy-cointreau.com