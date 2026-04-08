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WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 15:39
45,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,20045,45008:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 07:34 Uhr
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Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-March 2026 to be published on April 24, 2026

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
April 8, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-March 2026 to be published on April 24, 2026

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-March 2026 on Friday, April 24, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m. (EEST). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 12:30 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on the same day, starting at 12:30 p.m. (EEST).

You can participate in the live audiocast via the following link: https://vaisala.events.inderes.com/q1-2026

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.
https://events.inderes.com/vaisala/q1-2026/dial-in

A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

More information
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
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