EnSmart Power and Powerverse Partner to Unlock the Full Value of EV Charging and Home Energy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Powerverse today announces a strategic partnership with EnSmart Power, a global leader in energy storage, power conversion, and smart energy solutions. The partnership combines Ensmart's hardware with Powerverse's intelligent software platform, creating a connected, app-driven home solution that unlocks energy optimisation and flexibility services.

Combining EnSmart Power's expertise as one of the UK's largest providers of home energy storage systems and a global specialist in power supplies and power conversion, with Powerverse's AI-driven platform that enables home energy orchestration and maximises participation in energy flexibility, the partnership creates a powerful, end-to-end solution. Together, they empower homes to unlock smarter, cleaner, and more cost-effective energy.

"By combining EnSmart's proven hardware expertise with Powerverse's AI-driven orchestration platform, we're unlocking the full potential of the connected home," said Richard Britton, CEO of Powerverse. "Together, we're giving customers the intelligence and automation needed to seamlessly optimise their energy usage, reduce costs and carbon, and actively participate in the evolving energy system - turning everyday homes into dynamic assets for a cleaner, more flexible grid."



The partnership enhances EnSmart's customer proposition with more intelligent and connected energy management capabilities. Users gain access to Raya, Powerverse's AI-powered energy assistant, via the whitelabelled app, which supports features such as intelligent scheduling - helping to optimise energy usage in line with user preferences, market signals and grid conditions to reduce costs and emissions.

The future-ready integration also enables access to flexibility markets through the Powerverse Energy Operating System (EOS), allowing customers to be rewarded for optimising their energy use, while supporting EnSmart in building long-term customer value through greater engagement and participation

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in our mission to make smart-energy a reality for every EV driver" said Prof. Robert Hamilton, CEO at EnSmart Power. "By integrating our cutting-edge EV charging and home battery storage technologies with Powerverse's advanced software and AI capabilities, we are delivering a seamless user experience that reduces costs and carbon impact while giving customers complete confidence that their vehicle will be ready to go whenever they need it."



Through the EnSmart Power App, and soon, the Powerverse Hub, users can actively optimise energy across solar panels, home batteries, and other smart devices within a single, unified platform. This multi-device orchestration simplifies control while enabling more efficient, coordinated energy use across the home.

By intelligently aligning EV charging, storage, and participation in flexibility programmes, the solution helps customers reduce energy costs, lower emissions, and access additional value from their assets. In doing so, it creates a fully connected home energy ecosystem that not only delivers immediate benefits for residential users but also strengthens long-term customer value for EnSmart.

About Powerverse

Founded by Nick Boyle, Powerverse is a leading UK energy technology company helping OEMs, energy providers, and EV platforms unlock new value from electrification. Its white-label software powers smarter EV charging, solar and battery optimisation, and access to flexibility markets - all delivered through intuitive app experiences and a proven integration stack.

Website: www.powerverse.com

Powerverse Contact: Lauren Forster, Head of Marketing

Email: press@powerverse.com

About EnSmart

EnSmart Power is one of the UK's largest providers of Domestic and commercial energy storage systems and a global specialist in the design and manufacture of uninterruptible power supplies, power conversion systems, frequency converters, Shore Power systems and transformers with more than 50 years of manufacturing experience. We enable Homes, Businesses, and Utilities to unlock smarter, cleaner and more cost-effective energy solutions across the UK and worldwide. Products assembled in the UK and manufactured in Turkey. Global locations in UK, USA, Dubai, Turkey and China.

Website: www.ensmartpower.com

EnSmart Contact: Deniz Taner MD or Robert Hamilton CEO.

Email: sales@ensmartpower.com

SOURCE: Powerverse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/ensmart-power-and-powerverse-partner-to-unlock-the-full-value-of-ev-charging-and-home-ene-1155547