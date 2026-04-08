IEVA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR ITS 5TH FINANCIAL YEAR. -2

DJ IEVA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR ITS 5TH FINANCIAL YEAR.

IEVA GROUP IEVA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR ITS 5TH FINANCIAL YEAR. 08-Apr-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IEVA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR ITS 5TH FINANCIAL YEAR -- 2025 revenue of EUR25.6m (up +32% vs. 2024) and EUR43.4m on a pro forma basis -- 2025 adjusted EBITDA of -EUR2.0m and -EUR1.5m on a pro forma basis -- Gross cash position of EUR10.8m as of December 31, 2025, strengthened by proceeds from the capital increase following the March 2026 IPO -- Business model NOW DRIVEN BY recurring revenues, representing 58% of pro forma revenue -- Targets CONFIRMED: positive EBITDA by end-2026 and revenue doubling within 3 years (by end-2028) -- Data consistent with the financial information presented in the Information DOCUMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE IPO -- INVESTOR VIDEO CONFERENCE - TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2026 AT 11:30 AM Registration link: https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/ ieva-group-visiconference-investisseurs-resultats-annuels?s=148bcf7c-7383-442d-b70e-d13151012287 Paris (France) - April 8, 2026 - 07:30 a.m. IEVA Group S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN: FR0014015ND9, ticker: ALIEV-FR), a French beauty-tech group developing an integrated ecosystem of brands, services, and personalized experiences in the fields of beauty and wellness, based on proprietary diagnostic and data processing technologies powered by artificial intelligence algorithms and deployed through a proprietary model known as "Beauty as a Service", today announces its annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Consolidated Revenue Overview Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR25,619k in 2025, compared to EUR19,439k in 2024, representing an increase of +32%. The 2025 fiscal year includes three months of activity from My Little Paris, consolidated from October 1, 2025, contributing EUR7,246k in revenue over the period. As a reminder, in 2025 the Group completed the acquisition of My Little Paris, a company specialized in the creation of lifestyle content and experiences, whose activities are primarily based on: -- the sale of monthly subscription boxes, including My Little Box, combining beauty products and accessories, -- the production of editorial and advertising content for partner brands, -- the development of events and collaborations centred around lifestyle and creativity. Revenue growth therefore mainly reflects the change in the consolidation scope over the period. Revenue by Segment 2024 2024 (%) 2025 2025 (%) (in EUR thousands) Subscriptions 434 2% 7,080 28% Services 9,255 48% 8,548 33% Products 8,192 42% 8,191 32% Royalties 1,558 8% 1,406 5% Media - - 394 2% Total consolidated revenue 19,439 100% 25,619 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

Changes in the revenue breakdown notably reflect:

-- the significant contribution from subscription activities driven by My Little Paris, -- the stability of the Products segment, -- a decline in Services and Royalties activities in a less favourable market environment.

Like-for-like analysis

On a like-for-like basis, excluding the contribution from My Little Paris, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR18,373k in 2025, representing a -5% change compared to 2024.

In this context, the reported growth of +32% in 2025 is primarily driven by the integration of My Little Paris, a structuring external growth transaction.

Services and Royalties activities evolved in a macroeconomic environment characterized by:

-- persistent inflationary pressures, -- pressure on household purchasing power, -- consumer trade-offs unfavourable to discretionary spending.

These factors weighed on the aesthetics and specialized retail sectors, particularly impacting footfall in beauty institutes and sales momentum in traditional distribution channels.

By contrast, the Products segment demonstrated strong resilience. Significant growth in digital sales helped offset the decline of a historical distributor, which experienced a notable loss of market share in France and Italy.

In addition, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Group initiated a diversification of its distribution networks, particularly in Italy, leveraging a leading player in selective distribution in Europe. These initiatives aim to strengthen long-term growth of the Products division, at the core of the brand strategy.

Pro forma consolidated revenue (12 months of My Little Paris activity from January 1 to December 31, 2025)

On a pro forma basis, including 12 months of activity from the My Little Paris group, consolidated revenue for 2025 would amount to EUR43,417k, with the following breakdown:

Revenue by Segment 2025 2025 (%) (in EUR thousands) Subscriptions 23,862 55% Services 8,548 20% Products 8,191 19% Royalties 1,406 3% Media 1,410 3% Total consolidated revenue 43,417 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

This pro forma presentation highlights:

-- the predominant weight of subscription-based activities in the Group's business model, -- the diversification of revenue streams across products, services, and media, -- the structuring impact of the integration of My Little Paris on the Group's business profile.

Consolidated Income Statement Overview

The Group's consolidated income statement for the 2025 fiscal year is as follows:

(in EUR thousands) 2024 2025 Revenue 19,439 25,619 Net operating expenses* (22,427) (29,600) Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill (2,988) (3,981) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to consolidated entities - (1,469) Operating income after depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to (2,988) (5,450) consolidated entities Financial income and expenses (57) (167) Non-recurring income and expenses (602) (2,415) Income tax 21 (189) Net income from consolidated entities (3,626) (8,221) Share of net income from equity-accounted entities (8) (2) Net income for the consolidated group (3,635) (8,223) Non-controlling interests (27) 60 Net income (Group share) (3,608) (8,283)

(The data have been audited by the Group's statutory auditor, who will issue their reports at a later date. The publication of the consolidated financial statements was authorized by the Board of Directors on April 7, 2026. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Net of other operating income

The Group's net income for the 2025 fiscal year amounted to -EUR8,283k, compared to -EUR3,608k for the 2024 fiscal year. Net income was impacted by the recognition of non-recurring, non-cash expenses totalling EUR5,382k, mainly comprising:

-- The media campaign launched at the end of 2024 and continued throughout 2025, for an amount of EUR2,415k.

As part of the development of its activities, the Group launched a media campaign at the end of 2024 aimed at increasing brand awareness and supporting new customer acquisition. This specific campaign, with an initial duration of 12 months and spanning the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years, qualifies as a major and unusual event.

Accordingly, the costs related to this campaign for both 2024 and 2025 were recognized as non-recurring (exceptional) items. For the 2025 fiscal year, these costs amounted to EUR2,415k.

As the payment of these costs was made entirely through capital increases via debt offset, they are recorded as non-cash items in the consolidated cash flow statement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2026 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

DJ IEVA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR ITS 5TH FINANCIAL YEAR. -2-

-- Impairment losses recognized as of December 31, 2025, following the annual impairment test.

As part of the review of the carrying amounts recorded in the consolidated balance sheet, the Group conducted an individual analysis as of December 31, 2025, including in particular goodwill, business assets and leasehold rights. This analysis was performed in accordance with applicable accounting standards, taking into account updated profitability forecasts and market conditions specific to each cash-generating unit.

Following this review, the Group recognized impairment losses on certain intangible and tangible assets amounting to EUR2,841k and EUR126k, respectively. These impairment charges, recorded under "Operating impairment charges" for EUR1,498k and "Impairment of goodwill" for EUR1,469k, have no impact on the Group's cash position.

Excluding non-recurring items related to impairment losses, adjusted operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill would amount to (EUR2,483k) for the 2025 fiscal year.

Adjusted for the non-recurring and non-cash items detailed above, totalling EUR5,382k, consolidated net income (Group share) would amount to -EUR2,901k for the 2025 fiscal year, compared to -EUR3,608k for the 2024 fiscal year.

In accordance with the financial information previously disclosed in Section 12 of the Information Document dated March 10, 2026, on a pro forma basis including 12 months of activity from the My Little Paris group from January 1 to December 31, 2025, the Group's consolidated income statement for the 2025 fiscal year would be as follows:

(in EUR thousands) 2024 2025 Revenue 19,439 43,417 Net operating expenses* (22,427) (39,928) Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill (2,988) (3,489) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to consolidated entities - (1,469) Operating income after depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to (2,988) (4,958) consolidated entities Financial income and expenses (57) (161) Non-recurring income and expenses (602) (2,415) Income tax 21 (146) Net income from consolidated entities (3,626) (7,680) Share of net income from equity-accounted entities (8) (2) Net income for the consolidated group (3,635) (7,682) Non-controlling interests (27) 60 Net income (Group share) (3,608) (7,742)

* Net of other operating income.

Excluding non-recurring items related to impairment losses, adjusted operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill would amount to (EUR1,991k) for the 2025 fiscal year.

Adjusted for the non-recurring items detailed above, totalling EUR5,382k, consolidated net income (Group share) would amount to -EUR2,901k for the 2025 fiscal year, compared to -EUR3,608k for the 2024 fiscal year, reflecting the impact of the acquisition of the My Little Paris group.

Changes in the Group's cash position and shareholders' equity

Cash position

(in EUR thousands) 2024 2025 Borrowings and financial debt (3,627) (5,309) Cash 5,019 10,756 Net cash 1,392 5,447

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

As of December 31, 2025, the Group's gross cash position amounted to EUR10,756k, representing a significant increase compared to EUR5,019k as of December 31, 2024. This change reflects the integration of the My Little Paris group in the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as an increase in financial debt, which rose from EUR3,627k as of December 31, 2024 to EUR5,309k as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to the subscription of three new loans totalling EUR3,000k, partially offset by contractual repayments on existing loans amounting to EUR1,318k.

Net cash therefore stood at EUR5,447k as of December 31, 2025, compared to EUR1,392k as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a significant improvement in the Group's liquidity position.

Adjusted EBITDA is an intermediate performance indicator used to assess the Group's operating performance, independently of its investment policy, financing structure and tax environment, before taking into account depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, as well as certain items not directly related to ongoing operations. It is presented under French accounting standards for information purposes in order to facilitate the analysis of the Company's ability to finance its current operations.

(in EUR thousands) 2024 2025 published 2025 pro forma * Revenue 19,439 25,619 43,417 Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of (2,988) (3,981) (3,489) goodwill Net operating depreciation and amortization 554 1,992 2,016 Adjusted EBITDA (2,434) (1,989) (1,473) % of revenue -12.5% -7.8% -3.4%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.) * Pro forma data including 12 months of activity from the My Little Paris group from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

For the 2025 fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA amounted to -EUR1,989k, representing -7.8% of revenue, compared to -EUR2,434k, or -12.5% of revenue, in the previous fiscal year. On a pro forma basis, including 12 months of activity from the My Little Paris group from January 1 to December 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA amounted to -EUR1,473k, representing -3.4% of revenue.

Shareholders' equity

As of December 31, 2025, the Group's shareholders' equity amounted to EUR9,261k, compared to EUR11,167k as of December 31, 2024, mainly reflecting the recognition of the net loss for the year as well as changes related to capital increases carried out during the period.

IPO targets: positive EBITDA by end-2026 and revenue doubling within 3 years

IEVA Group, listed on Euronext Growth Paris on March 26, 2026, notably with the support of Bpifrance Investissement (BlueSpring 1 fund - EUR3m investment), has strengthened its equity base and now has the financial resources to accelerate the execution of its strategic plan.

The Group targets:

-- positive EBITDA by end-2026, -- and a doubling of revenue by end-2028.

To achieve this, IEVA Group is leveraging:

-- the expansion of its selective distribution network in Europe, -- the broadening of its product range, -- and the continued strong momentum of digital and subscription activities.

2026 therefore marks a decisive step toward profitable and sustainable growth, supported by the convergence of products, services and digital platforms.

Jean Michel KARAM, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IEVA Group, stated:

« In just five years, we have grown from zero to more than EUR43 million in pro forma revenue. We have built strong brands, developed unique technologies and created a truly integrated ecosystem positioning IEVA Group among the pioneers of the global Beauty Tech market. We are proud to carry forward this French company that innovates for well-being and longevity. This journey is above all a human adventure, and I would like to sincerely thank all our teams for their commitment and dedication, as well as our shareholders-both long-standing and new-and our loyal customers, without whom nothing would have been possible. We are now entering a new phase of growth that is more international, more recurring and more profitable, driven by our vision of connected, personalized and sustainable beauty. »

Shareholders and Investors Video Conference: Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM Registration link: https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/ ieva-group-visiconference-investisseurs-resultats-annuels?s=148bcf7c-7383-442d-b70e-d13151012287

Contacts

IEVA GROUP SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Marianne PY Investor relations Financial communication investisseurs@ievagroup.com 06 85 52 76 93 ievagroup@seitosei-actifin.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Isabelle DRAY Gaelle BOUVIER Financial press relations Head of Communications 06 85 36 85 11 06 16 37 10 34 isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com gaelle.bouvier@ievagroup.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2026 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)