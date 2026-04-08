Inpow Battery has launched a 587 Ah semi-solid-state storage cell with safety-focused design features, while outlining plans for a 6.5 GWh production line.From ESS News Inpow Battery and the National Advanced Energy Storage Innovation Center (NAESIC) have unveiled a 587 Ah semi-solid-state battery cell for energy storage at an event in Beijing on March 31. The partners described it as a large-format semi-solid-state storage cell at this capacity level. The product forms part of Inpow Battery's 587 Ah Boundless Series, which includes both liquid-electrolyte and solid-liquid hybrid variants. The ...

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